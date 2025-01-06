iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.48
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd

Zenith Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.5

-27.98

-40.51

-34.04

Depreciation

-2.84

-8.89

-7.33

-6.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.51

-143.24

-31.36

-26.8

Other operating items

Operating

-12.86

-180.11

-79.2

-67.08

Capital expenditure

0.6

-1.23

-4.34

0.81

Free cash flow

-12.25

-181.35

-83.55

-66.26

Equity raised

-732.48

-593.88

-419.08

-351.69

Investing

-2.59

0

0

0

Financing

55.7

35.08

88.18

81.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-691.63

-740.16

-414.46

-336.21

