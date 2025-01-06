Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.5
-27.98
-40.51
-34.04
Depreciation
-2.84
-8.89
-7.33
-6.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.51
-143.24
-31.36
-26.8
Other operating items
Operating
-12.86
-180.11
-79.2
-67.08
Capital expenditure
0.6
-1.23
-4.34
0.81
Free cash flow
-12.25
-181.35
-83.55
-66.26
Equity raised
-732.48
-593.88
-419.08
-351.69
Investing
-2.59
0
0
0
Financing
55.7
35.08
88.18
81.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-691.63
-740.16
-414.46
-336.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.