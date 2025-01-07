iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.33
(-1.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

64.74

61.64

128.56

85.84

yoy growth (%)

5.03

-52.05

49.76

14.38

Raw materials

-36.91

-28.39

-112.15

-72.8

As % of sales

57.01

46.07

87.23

84.81

Employee costs

-6.35

-8.25

-7.97

-5.8

As % of sales

9.81

13.39

6.2

6.76

Other costs

-25.61

-47.62

-51.05

-27.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.55

77.26

39.71

32.58

Operating profit

-4.13

-22.64

-42.62

-20.74

OPM

-6.38

-36.72

-33.15

-24.16

Depreciation

-2.84

-8.89

-7.33

-6.23

Interest expense

-2.99

-4.06

-7.08

-7.44

Other income

5.46

7.62

16.53

0.38

Profit before tax

-4.5

-27.98

-40.51

-34.04

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

-16.43

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-20.94

-27.98

-40.51

-34.04

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.6

-0.12

Net profit

-20.94

-27.98

-41.11

-34.16

yoy growth (%)

-25.16

-31.93

20.31

4.76

NPM

-32.34

-45.39

-31.97

-39.8

