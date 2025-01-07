Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
64.74
61.64
128.56
85.84
yoy growth (%)
5.03
-52.05
49.76
14.38
Raw materials
-36.91
-28.39
-112.15
-72.8
As % of sales
57.01
46.07
87.23
84.81
Employee costs
-6.35
-8.25
-7.97
-5.8
As % of sales
9.81
13.39
6.2
6.76
Other costs
-25.61
-47.62
-51.05
-27.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.55
77.26
39.71
32.58
Operating profit
-4.13
-22.64
-42.62
-20.74
OPM
-6.38
-36.72
-33.15
-24.16
Depreciation
-2.84
-8.89
-7.33
-6.23
Interest expense
-2.99
-4.06
-7.08
-7.44
Other income
5.46
7.62
16.53
0.38
Profit before tax
-4.5
-27.98
-40.51
-34.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
-16.43
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-20.94
-27.98
-40.51
-34.04
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.6
-0.12
Net profit
-20.94
-27.98
-41.11
-34.16
yoy growth (%)
-25.16
-31.93
20.31
4.76
NPM
-32.34
-45.39
-31.97
-39.8
