To the Members,

Our directors have pleasure in presenting the 62nd Annual Report and the Company?s audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(in Lakhs)

CONSOLIDATED STANDALONE PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED YEAR ENDED 14,321.66 16,492.31 31-03-2024 31-03-2023 Revenue from operation 529.93 706.77 14,321.66 16,405.59 Other Income 14,851.59 17,199.08 529.93 706.76 Total Income 504.29 (517.09) 14,851.59 17,112.35 PBDIT 292.40 348.36 506.71 924.07 Interest & Finance Exp. 211.89 (865.45) 292.40 317.87 PBDT 258.19 245.17 214.31 606.20 Depreciation (46.30) (1,110.62) 258.19 245.17 PBT - - (43.88) 361.03 Less: Current tax - - - - Earlier Year?s Tax - - - - Deferred Tax Liability (46.30) (1,110.62) - - Profit/(Loss) after tax (PAT) (23.34) (327.73) (43.88) 361.03 From continuing operations Profit/(Loss) from discontinuing - - (23.34) (327.73) Operations Tax expense of discontinuing operations (69.64) (327.73) - - Profit/(loss) after tax (PAT) from (4.00) 9.60 (23.34) (327.73) Discontinuing operations Other Comprehensive Income 4.55 9.60 Exceptional Expenses (73.64) (1,428.75) Net Profit/Loss for the year (73.64) (1,428.75) (62.67) 42.90 Profit/Loss transferred to Reserve 14,321.66 16,492.31 (62.67) 42.90

2. OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The revenue from operations for the year has been Rs. 14,321.66 Lakh as against Rs. 16,405.59 Lakh in the previous year. The Net Loss of our Company, for the year amounted to Rs. 62.67 lakhs as against profit Rs. 42.90 lakhs during the previous financial year 2022-23.

3. DIVIDEND:

In view of huge losses and financial crunches, our directors have not recommended dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024.

4. EXPORT PERFORMANCE:

Exports turnover decreased to Rs. 3493.25 Lakh for the year ended 31st March, 2024 as compared to Rs. 12,428.33 Lakh in previous year.

5. LOCK-OUT AT KHOPOLI UNIT:

Lock-out, declared by them management at its Khopoli unit in November, 2013 is still continuing.

6. POSSESION OF IMMOVABLE ASSETS AT KHOPOLI UNIT UNDER SECURITISATION & RECONSTRUCTION OF ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT, 2002 (SARFAESI).

Pursuant to Companies account becoming NPA, consortium of banks led by State Bank of India had moved its application to District Collector Alibaug for Physical Possession of Company?s immovable property at Khopoli unit. As the same was contested by the company and matter is subjudice in DRT court. Meanwhile State Bank of India sold their loan Account to Asset Reconstruction Company.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review the Company has not allotted any shares to promoters and non-promoters.

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

9. MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE DATE OF THE BOARD REPORT AND END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There have been no material changes and commitments, which effect the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statement relate and the date of this report.

10. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS PLAN:

No shares have been allotted under the ESOP till date. The Company has not granted any stock options during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

11. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries at UAE and USA which has been setup to develop the overseas market for the Company.

The Accounts of the wholly owned Subsidiaries, namely Zenith (USA) Inc. and Zenith Middle East FZ LLC for the year ended 31st March, 2024 have been received by the Company and a statement pursuant to section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, forms part of this Annual Report. Our directors have pleasure in enclosing the consolidated financial statements of the Company in accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Indian Accounting standards issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

In compliance with the general circular issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss and other documents of the subsidiary are not attached hereto. As per the general exemption, a statement containing brief financial details of the Company?s subsidiary for the year ended 31st March, 2024, is included in this Annual Report. The Annual Accounts of the subsidiary and the related detailed information will be made available to any Member of the Company/its subsidiary seeking such information at any point of time and are also available for inspection by any Member of the Company/its subsidiary at the Registered Office of the Company/its subsidiary.

12. FIXED DEPOSITS:

(i) Details of Deposits Accepted u/s.58A of the Companies Act,1956

The Company has outstanding deposits accepted u/s 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and Rules made thereunder under Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975. Accordingly, the details relating to deposits covered under the Companies Act, 1956 are given below:

1. Deposits Accepted during the year NIL 2. Deposits remained unpaid or unclaimed as at end of the year 2159.96 3. Whether there has been any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year and if so, number of such cases and the total amount involved: Principal Interest I. At the beginning of the year 2,161.51 4133.06 ii. Maximum during the year 2,161.51 4374.43 III. At the end of the year 2159.96 4374.43 4. Thedetails of deposits which are notincompliance with therequirements of Chapter V of the Act Not Applicable

(ii) Details of Deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has not accepted any deposits under Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2013. Accordingly, the details relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Companies act, 2013 are not given. Therefore, there are no deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the companies Act, 2013.

13. MANAGEMENT?S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In compliance with Regulation 34 (2) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on Management Discussion and Analysis Report which also includes further details on the state of affairs of the Company, as approved by the Board of Directors is attached herewith Annexure ‘A? of this report.

14. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A report on Corporate Governance along with the Compliance Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary is annexed here to and forms part of this report as Annexure ‘B?.

15. DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors of the Company state as under that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. The selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the Directors made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the Loss of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safe guarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The annual accounts have been prepared on a ‘going concern? basis;

5. Internal financial controls had been laid down to be followed by the company and that such internal financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

6. Proper systems had been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. AUDITORS:

a) Statutory Auditors

M/s. CKSP and CO LLP, Chartered Accountants Mumbai, (FRN: 131228W /W100044) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for five years. They fulfill the eligibility criteria and their appointment is in pursuance with the provisions of the companies act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.

The first proviso to section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has been omitted vide section 40 of the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 notified on 7th May, 2018. Therefore, it is not mandatory for the Company to place the matter relating to appointment of statutory auditor for ratification by members at every Annual General Meeting. Hence the Company has not included the ratification of statutory auditors in the Notice of AGM.

b) Internal and Management Auditors:

The Company has appointed M/s. D E V A M & Associates LLP, Chartered Accounts as its Internal and Management Auditors to carry out the Internal Audit of various operational areas of the company.

c) Cost Auditors:

The Board had appointed M/s. Y.R. Doshi & Co. Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor for the F.Y. 2023-24 at remuneration of Rs. 75,000/- p.a. subject to ratification by the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS? REPORT:

Secretarial Audit by Anil Somani & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (CP No.13379) is attached here with as an ‘Annexure C? to this Report.

18. AUDITOR?S REMARK:

The Board of Director?s explanation to auditor?s remark is as follows:

(i) Explanation for Statutory Auditor?s Remark

Sr. No. Statutory Auditor?s Remark Directors? explanation 1 The Company has not complied with the provisions of section 74 of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder with regard to repayment of deposits and interest on due date, maintenance of liquid assets to the extent required and also not fully complied with the orders passed by the Company Law Board. The company has taken action on priority-toclear the dues of deposit holders who are incapacitated and to comply with the orders of existing authorities. For the rest, the company has already started the process of settling their dues through sale proceeds of the assets sold by MPID court of the other Company who has given NOC for using the amount towards repayment of the Fixed Deposits of the Zenith Birla (India) Limited currently known as Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited and will complete it before the end of Financial Year 2024-25. 2 With reference to Note No 43 regarding the balance of Trade Payables, Trade Receivables, Loans, Advances, Deposits, intergroup, current liabilities, borrowing from others etc. being not confirmed by the parties due to pending reconciliation the management has not sent direct confirmations to parties and hence our inability to state whether these balances are recoverable /payable to the extent stated. Reconciliation of balances of sundry creditors, debtors and other parties are an ongoing basis and the figures would be ascertained only when the reconciliation is finalized. Hence at this stage, impact of the same is not ascertainable. 3 The Company has made a provision of Rs. 41.07 lakhs in respect of certain current bank accounts maintained with various banks, which have been frozen by regulatory authorities. In the absence of bank statements and year-end balance confirmations, we are unable to comment on its impact, if any, on the books of account. The company is pursuing with the banks to get the Account unfrozen and is of the view that the provision made is sufficient and no further loss is expected. 4. The Company has accumulated losses exceeding the share capital and reserves and its net worth has been fully eroded. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the standalone financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis considering managements assessment of the current situation and future prospects. On account of strategic understanding with suppliers/customers, which is continuing, the Company is on revival mode and is operating some of its units. In view of the same going concern concept holds good. 5 The Company has considered inventory value of Rs. 1,986.47 Lakhs as on 31st March, 2024 in the standalone financial statements by adopting weighted average cost method as informed to us. Since adequate information and necessary supporting evidences for the valuation were not made available to us, as a result the impact of shortage/ excess of inventory, if any, could not be ascertained and adjusted in the books. Currently the company is calculating the inventory based on variable cost incurred for the quarter and Work in Progress is based on work completed. Accordingly, valuation of inventories has been arrived and according to the management they represent a fair value.

(ii) Explanation for Secretarial Auditor?s Remark:

Sr. No. Secretarial Auditor?s Remark Directors? explanation 1. Prosecution has been filed against the company by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai for NonCompliance of order of Honble Company Law Board, Mumbai dated 18.08.2014 with regard to defaulted in payment to depositors. The company has taken action on priorityto clear the dues of deposit holders who are incapacitated and to comply with the orders of existing authorities. For the rest, the company has already started the process of settling their dues through sale proceeds of the assets sold by MPID court of the other Company who has given NOC for using the amount towards repayment of the Fixed Deposits of the Zenith Birla (India) Limited currently known as Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited. 2. The company has defaulted in payment of principal amount as well as interest to depositors. The Registrar of Companies, Mumbai has issued show cause notice to company and officer in default under Section 74(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 The company has taken action on priority to clear the dues of deposit holders who are incapacitated and to comply with the orders of existing authorities. For the rest, the company has already started the process of settling their dues through sale proceeds of the assets sold by MPID court of the other Company who has given NOC for using the amount towards repayment ol the Fixed Deposits of the Zenith Birla (India) Limited currently known as Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited and will complete it before the end of Financial Year 2024-25. 3. The company has violated provision of SEBI Act, 1992 and SEBI Regulations for issue of GDR. The SEBI vide order dated 31.03.2021 banned the Company from the capital market for three years. As informed to us the Company has filed appeal against the order. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai has partly allowed the appeal filed by the Company and reduced penalty from Rs. 10.00 cr. to Rs. 25.00 Lakh The Company has already submitted the reply in respect of GDR related notices to SEBI and also filed an appeal in respect of said order to SAT. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) Mumbai has partly allowed the appeal filed by the Company and reduced penalty from Rs. 10.00 cr. to Rs. 25.00 Lakh and reduced debarment period to the penalty undergone. The penalty against chairman and managing director and his debarment from the 4. The Regional Director, Western Region, Mumbai has filed a petition before Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai against the Company, its directors/KMPs under Section 221/222/241/242/246 r.w. 339 of the Companies Act, 2013 on 08.04.2022 and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is also investigating the affairs of the company. The Company has filed a writ petition before the Honble High Court challenging the SFIO Investigation in which stay grant by High court by way of rule and also filed a reply and an interim application for the maintainability of the petition filed by the Regional Director, Western Region, Mumbai. 5. Composition of Board of Director was not in accordance with Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (01st April to 15.07.2023) The Company has already complied with the Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. 6. Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee was not in accordance with Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. (April to September, 2023). The Company has already complied with the Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. 7. The listed entity has delayed filed Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate for 31.03.2023 and the same is also not filed in XBRL mode as per Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR), 2015 with the stock exchanges. The Company was making all the efforts-to" file the Annual Secretarial Compliance Certificate within due time, but due to some technical issues we are not able to upload within the prescribed timeline. 8. The listed entity has delayed filed Related Party Transaction Report for the half year ended 30.09.2023 as per Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 with the stock exchanges. The Company was making all the efforts to file Related Party Transaction Report for the half year ended 30.09.2023 within due time, but due to some technical issues we are not able to upload within the prescribed timeline. 9. The listed entity has not filed annual report of FY 2022-23 in XBRL mode with the stock exchanges as per Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. The Company will take all the necessary steps to comply with the applicable Regulation. 10. Details of Board Meetings provided are not correct in quarterly Corporate Governance Report for December, 2023 The Company will take all the necessary steps to comply with the same. 11. The listed entity has delayed filed outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.11.2023 The Company was making all the efforts to file outcome of Board Meeting held on 07.11.2023 within due time, but due to some technical issues we are not able to upload within the prescribed timeline. 12. The listed entity has delayed filed with the stock exchanges advertisement in newspaper for financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. The Company was making all the efforts to file advertisement in newspaper for financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2023 as per Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 within due time, but due to some technical issues we are not able to upload within the prescribed timeline. 13. The listed entity has not maintained updated website as per Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 The Company has maintained website of the company properly, but few of the points are getting delayed to uploaded on the website, , The Company will take all the necessary measures to not getting delayed again. 14. The Company has not adopted all applicable policies prescribed under SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The Company has already taken the cognizance of the not adopting Policy of Preservation of Documents and Archival policy prescribed under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. Accordingly, The Company will take all the necessary steps to comply. 15. The Company has not adopted Policy of Preservation of Documents and Archival policy prescribed under SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. The Company will take all the necessary steps to comply. 16. The Company has not filed Annual Performance Report (APR) to RBI for foreign subsidiaries of the Company (Zenith USA and Zenith Middle East). The Company is under process for filing of FLA return to RBI for foreign subsidiaries of the Company (Zenith USA and Zenith Middle East). 17. The Company has not filed Form MGT-14 for approval of directors report FY 2022-23 and Form CRA-2 for appointment of cost auditor for the financial year 2023-24. The Company will file the Form with thelate fees.

19. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

Seven meetings of the Board were held during the year. For details of the meetings of the board, please refer to the Corporate governance report, which forms part of this report.

20. BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EVALUATION ETC

Company?s Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration etc.

The Company has prepared a policy on Director?s appointment and remuneration pursuant to

Section 178 of the Act. The Company has also laid down criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Director.

Formal Annual Evaluation

1. The Formal Annual Evaluation has been made as follows:

a. The Company has laid down evaluation criteria separately for Board, Independent Directors, Directors other than Independent Directors and various committees of the Board. The criteria for evaluation of Directors included parameters such as willingness and commitment to fulfil duties, high level of professional ethics, and contribution during meetings and timely disclosure of all the notice/details required under various provisions of laws. Based on such criteria, the evaluation was done in a structured manner through peer consultation & discussion.

b. Evaluation of the Board was made by a separate Meeting of Independent Directors.

c. The performance evaluations of all committees were done by the Board of Directors namely:

Audit Committee

ii. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

iii. Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

d. Performance evaluation of non Independent Directors was done by Separate meeting of Independent Directors.

e. Evaluation of Independent Directors was done (excluding the Director who was evaluated) by the Board of Directors of the Company.

f. In addition, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out evaluation of every Director?s performance as required under Section 178(2) of Companies Act, 2013.

g. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

2. Number of Board Meetings conducted during the year under review:

The Company had 7 (Seven) times Board Meetings during the financial year on 29-05-2023, 15-07-2023, 11-08-2023, 07- 09-2023, 06-11-2023, 13-02-2024 and 27-03-2024 the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was with in the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

21. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under.

22. POLICY ON DIRECTORS? APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The Company?s policy on directors? appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act, has been disclosed in the corporate governance report, which forms part of the directors? report.

23. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, which forms part of this report.

24. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The details pertaining to composition of audit committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

25. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

Risk is an integral part of any business and therefore, Risk Management is an important function that the business management has to perform to ensure sustain able business growth.

The Board of the Company has framed the Risk Management Policy. The details of the policy are as updated on website of the company www.zenithsteelpipes.com. The risk management includes identifying types of risks and its assessment, risk handling and monitoring and reporting. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

The Company does not fall under the ambit of top 1000 listed entities, determined on the basis of market capitalization as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, compliance under Regulation21of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable.

26. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

27. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, the Company has not given loans, guarantees or investments under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the investments made by the Company are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

28. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, all related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm?s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business, the details of which are included in the notes forming part of the financial statements.

There were no materially significant related party transactions which may have a potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. Accordingly, information in Form AOC-2 is not required. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Company?s website at www.zenithsteelpipes.com.

29. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3) (M) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ WITH RULE8 (3) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014 ON CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGOINGS:

Statements pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 on conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings & outgoings are annexed as Annexure "E" and forms part of this report.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mis-management.

31. EMPLOYEES? SAFETY:

The Company is continuously endeavoring to ensure safe working conditions for all its employees.

32. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Since the Company does not qualify any of the criteria as laid down in section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 with regard to Corporate Social Responsibility, provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company.

33. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under Section 134(3) (a) & Section 92(3) of the Act, the Annual Return is put up on the Company?s website and can be accessed at www.zenithsteelpipes.com & Extracts of the Annual return in form MGT 9 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.zenithsteelpipes.com.

34. MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS/COURTS/TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and company?s operations in future.

The listed entity banned from the capital market for three years by Securities and Exchange Board of India under Section11, 11B (1) &11(4) of the SEBI Act 1992 vide order dated 30.03.2021 in the matter of GDR issue.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

a. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year: NA

b. The percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary in the financial year;

Directors*, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer And % increase in the remuneration in the

Company Secretary Financial year Minal Pote Whole Time Director NIL B. Girvanesh C.F.O. 9.09% Sonal Solanki Company Secretary NIL

c. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: 26.61

d. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: 166

e. Average percentile increases already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration; - Nil

f. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company. The Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

g. As none of the employees is drawing remuneration not less than Rs. 102 Lakhs p.a. or Rs. 16.16 Lakhs p.m., if employed for the part of the year. Hence, the statement containing particulars of the name of top ten employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable.

h. The information required under Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, forms part of this Annual Report. Having regard to the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Reports and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding such information. However, the said information is available for inspection by the Members at the registered office of the Company during its working hours up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, any Member interested in obtaining such information may obtain it by writing to the Company Secretary share@zenithsteelpipes.com.

36. DISCLOSURE PURSUANT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place a Policy for Prevention Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace which is in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company has constituted an Internal Complaint Committee for its Head Office and branch/sales offices under Section 4 of the captioned Act. No complaint has been filed before the said committee during the year.

37. CEO/CFO COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE:

Certificate by the Whole time Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is provided under Corporate Governance Report.

38. PERSONNEL:

Our directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to the contribution made by the employees at all levels who, through their competence, diligence, solidarity, cooperation and support, have enabled the Company to achieve the desired results during the year.

39. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Our directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the financial institution, banks, Government authorities, customers, vendors and members during the year under review.

For and on behalf of Board of Directors of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited

SD/-

MINAL UMESH POTE Wholetime Director Mumbai, September 07, 2024

Registered Office:

5thFloor, Industry House, 159,

Churchgate Reclamation, Mumbai 400020

CIN: L29220MH1960PLC011773

E-mail: zenith@zenithsteelpipes.com;

Website: www.zenithsteelpipes.com

Tel: 022-66168400,

Fax: 022-22047835