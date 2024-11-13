|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for adjournment of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter (Q2) ended September 30, 2024 of the company along with Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith for information and record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting scheduled on September 07 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 13th August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting for un-audited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
