Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Share Price

13.26
(-4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.15
  • Day's High14.15
  • 52 Wk High33.95
  • Prev. Close13.86
  • Day's Low13.2
  • 52 Wk Low 12.6
  • Turnover (lac)769.09
  • P/E47.97
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.94
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,289.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

14.15

Prev. Close

13.86

Turnover(Lac.)

769.09

Day's High

14.15

Day's Low

13.2

52 Week's High

33.95

52 Week's Low

12.6

Book Value

3.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,289.7

P/E

47.97

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.95%

Non-Promoter- 6.48%

Institutions: 6.48%

Non-Institutions: 38.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

157.85

31.57

28.57

14.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

290.21

368.32

252.89

237.49

Net Worth

448.06

399.89

281.46

251.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

583.31

525.5

654.31

494.74

yoy growth (%)

10.99

-19.68

32.25

32.65

Raw materials

-348.99

-340.42

8.03

19.01

As % of sales

59.82

64.77

1.22

3.84

Employee costs

-30.57

-31.03

-28.03

-22.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

43.03

27.5

52.83

42.97

Depreciation

-5.6

-4.99

-4.6

-3.86

Tax paid

-13.7

-5.43

-19.87

-13.6

Working capital

43.14

1.4

66.71

96.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.99

-19.68

32.25

32.65

Op profit growth

9.2

-29.53

34.94

66.43

EBIT growth

26.09

-30.46

34.55

63.07

Net profit growth

32.88

-33.02

11.26

77.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,208.43

1,004.89

718.86

596.59

526.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,208.43

1,004.89

718.86

596.59

526.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.48

2.4

2.23

10.15

1.71

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alok Kumar

Joint Managing Director

Shashank Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Shalabh Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Tripti Gupta

Independent Director

Sanjay Chandak

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Kumar Goel

Independent Director

Garima Dhamina

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd

Summary

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited was earlier incorporated as Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 24, 2001 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thereafter, Company was taken over by Promoters in March, 2005. Further the name of the Company changed from Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited to Salasar Techno Engineering Private Limited dated June 13, 2006. Subsequently, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Salasar Techno Engineering Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the RoC dated August 16, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturing and sale of galvanized steel structure including telecom towers, transmission line towers and solar panels. The Company has three manufacturing units at Jindal Nagar, Hapur District (UP) and Khera Dehat, Hapur District (UP). The Business is divided in two major segments i.e. Steel Structure Segment and Engineering Procurement &Construction Segment.During the financial year ended 31 March 2007, the company started manufacturing/fabrication activities at Unit 1 at Village Parsaun, Dasna,P.O. Jindal Nagr, Distt Hapur-245304, Uttar Pradesh. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company set up second unit situated at Khasra no. 1184-1185, village Khera, Pikhuwa, Ghaziabad-245304, Uttar Pradesh, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company initiated expansion of Uni
Company FAQs

What is the Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.26 today.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is ₹2289.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is 47.97 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹33.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd?

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.23%, 3 Years at 43.00%, 1 Year at 2.51%, 6 Month at -27.89%, 3 Month at -27.17% and 1 Month at -12.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.95 %
Institutions - 6.49 %
Public - 38.56 %

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

