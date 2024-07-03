Summary

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited was earlier incorporated as Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 24, 2001 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thereafter, Company was taken over by Promoters in March, 2005. Further the name of the Company changed from Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited to Salasar Techno Engineering Private Limited dated June 13, 2006. Subsequently, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Salasar Techno Engineering Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the RoC dated August 16, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturing and sale of galvanized steel structure including telecom towers, transmission line towers and solar panels. The Company has three manufacturing units at Jindal Nagar, Hapur District (UP) and Khera Dehat, Hapur District (UP). The Business is divided in two major segments i.e. Steel Structure Segment and Engineering Procurement &Construction Segment.During the financial year ended 31 March 2007, the company started manufacturing/fabrication activities at Unit 1 at Village Parsaun, Dasna,P.O. Jindal Nagr, Distt Hapur-245304, Uttar Pradesh. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company set up second unit situated at Khasra no. 1184-1185, village Khera, Pikhuwa, Ghaziabad-245304, Uttar Pradesh, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company initiated expansion of Uni

Read More