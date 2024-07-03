Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹14.15
Prev. Close₹13.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹769.09
Day's High₹14.15
Day's Low₹13.2
52 Week's High₹33.95
52 Week's Low₹12.6
Book Value₹3.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,289.7
P/E47.97
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.85
31.57
28.57
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.21
368.32
252.89
237.49
Net Worth
448.06
399.89
281.46
251.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
583.31
525.5
654.31
494.74
yoy growth (%)
10.99
-19.68
32.25
32.65
Raw materials
-348.99
-340.42
8.03
19.01
As % of sales
59.82
64.77
1.22
3.84
Employee costs
-30.57
-31.03
-28.03
-22.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
43.03
27.5
52.83
42.97
Depreciation
-5.6
-4.99
-4.6
-3.86
Tax paid
-13.7
-5.43
-19.87
-13.6
Working capital
43.14
1.4
66.71
96.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.99
-19.68
32.25
32.65
Op profit growth
9.2
-29.53
34.94
66.43
EBIT growth
26.09
-30.46
34.55
63.07
Net profit growth
32.88
-33.02
11.26
77.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,208.43
1,004.89
718.86
596.59
526.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,208.43
1,004.89
718.86
596.59
526.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.48
2.4
2.23
10.15
1.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alok Kumar
Joint Managing Director
Shashank Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Shalabh Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Tripti Gupta
Independent Director
Sanjay Chandak
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Kumar Goel
Independent Director
Garima Dhamina
Summary
Salasar Techno Engineering Limited was earlier incorporated as Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 24, 2001 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Thereafter, Company was taken over by Promoters in March, 2005. Further the name of the Company changed from Salasar Petrochemicals Private Limited to Salasar Techno Engineering Private Limited dated June 13, 2006. Subsequently, the status of Company got converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Salasar Techno Engineering Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation granted by the RoC dated August 16, 2016.The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Manufacturing and sale of galvanized steel structure including telecom towers, transmission line towers and solar panels. The Company has three manufacturing units at Jindal Nagar, Hapur District (UP) and Khera Dehat, Hapur District (UP). The Business is divided in two major segments i.e. Steel Structure Segment and Engineering Procurement &Construction Segment.During the financial year ended 31 March 2007, the company started manufacturing/fabrication activities at Unit 1 at Village Parsaun, Dasna,P.O. Jindal Nagr, Distt Hapur-245304, Uttar Pradesh. During the financial year ended 31 March 2008, the company set up second unit situated at Khasra no. 1184-1185, village Khera, Pikhuwa, Ghaziabad-245304, Uttar Pradesh, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, the company initiated expansion of Uni
The Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.26 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is ₹2289.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is 47.97 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is ₹12.6 and ₹33.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.23%, 3 Years at 43.00%, 1 Year at 2.51%, 6 Month at -27.89%, 3 Month at -27.17% and 1 Month at -12.50%.
