Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
157.85
31.57
28.57
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
290.21
368.32
252.89
237.49
Net Worth
448.06
399.89
281.46
251.78
Minority Interest
Debt
349.61
271.77
243.28
194.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.23
6.61
6.08
6.12
Total Liabilities
805.9
678.27
530.82
452.87
Fixed Assets
238.99
193.52
131.67
112.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.11
0.12
10.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.96
1.51
1.1
1.14
Networking Capital
538.94
462.01
387.53
323.84
Inventories
339.11
262.74
151.82
118.18
Inventory Days
73.94
Sundry Debtors
316.3
327.26
290.33
234.92
Debtor Days
146.99
Other Current Assets
216.12
105.79
88.43
62.04
Sundry Creditors
-281.59
-210.07
-108.07
-76.25
Creditor Days
47.71
Other Current Liabilities
-51
-23.71
-34.98
-15.05
Cash
25.86
21.13
10.39
5
Total Assets
805.89
678.28
530.81
452.85
