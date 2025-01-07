Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
583.31
525.5
654.31
494.74
yoy growth (%)
10.99
-19.68
32.25
32.65
Raw materials
-348.99
-340.42
8.03
19.01
As % of sales
59.82
64.77
1.22
3.84
Employee costs
-30.57
-31.03
-28.03
-22.96
As % of sales
5.24
5.9
4.28
4.64
Other costs
-147.65
-102.69
-561.43
-436.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.31
19.54
85.8
88.28
Operating profit
56.08
51.36
72.89
54.01
OPM
9.61
9.77
11.13
10.91
Depreciation
-5.6
-4.99
-4.6
-3.86
Interest expense
-17.59
-20.57
-16.31
-8.41
Other income
10.15
1.71
0.86
1.23
Profit before tax
43.03
27.5
52.83
42.97
Taxes
-13.7
-5.43
-19.87
-13.6
Tax rate
-31.83
-19.74
-37.61
-31.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
29.33
22.07
32.96
29.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.25
Net profit
29.33
22.07
32.96
29.62
yoy growth (%)
32.88
-33.02
11.26
77.27
NPM
5.02
4.2
5.03
5.98
