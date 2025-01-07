iifl-logo-icon 1
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.96
(-0.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:24:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

583.31

525.5

654.31

494.74

yoy growth (%)

10.99

-19.68

32.25

32.65

Raw materials

-348.99

-340.42

8.03

19.01

As % of sales

59.82

64.77

1.22

3.84

Employee costs

-30.57

-31.03

-28.03

-22.96

As % of sales

5.24

5.9

4.28

4.64

Other costs

-147.65

-102.69

-561.43

-436.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.31

19.54

85.8

88.28

Operating profit

56.08

51.36

72.89

54.01

OPM

9.61

9.77

11.13

10.91

Depreciation

-5.6

-4.99

-4.6

-3.86

Interest expense

-17.59

-20.57

-16.31

-8.41

Other income

10.15

1.71

0.86

1.23

Profit before tax

43.03

27.5

52.83

42.97

Taxes

-13.7

-5.43

-19.87

-13.6

Tax rate

-31.83

-19.74

-37.61

-31.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

29.33

22.07

32.96

29.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.25

Net profit

29.33

22.07

32.96

29.62

yoy growth (%)

32.88

-33.02

11.26

77.27

NPM

5.02

4.2

5.03

5.98

