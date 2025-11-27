Salasar Techno Wins Rs 695 Crore Contracts From RVNL

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has informed the exchanges that it has secured two major contracts from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The combined value of these projects is around Rs 695.18 crore.

RVNL awarded these projects for work related to the development of power distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. The projects fall under the Revamped Reforms based and Results linked Distribution Sector Scheme.

The first contract covers service support and procurement management. This includes the procurement of electrical and mechanical equipment required for strengthening the distribution network in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Hamirpur circles under the central zone of HPSEBL.

The second contract focuses on erection work. This includes setting up and developing distribution infrastructure across the same operation circles in Himachal Pradesh to reduce technical and commercial losses.

RVNL is the awarding authority for both contracts. The order has been issued by a domestic entity. The company said the projects will be executed as per the General Condition Contract terms.

Both contracts are domestic in nature and fall under the government’s initiative to modernise the country’s distribution network. The timeline for completion has been set at 20 months from the date of the award.

The service support and procurement management contract is valued at about Rs 524.99 crore including GST. The erection work project carries an estimated value of Rs 170.19 crore including GST.

Salasar Techno Engineering confirmed that its promoters and group companies do not have any financial or business interest in RVNL. The company also clarified that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

