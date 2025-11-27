iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Salasar Techno Wins Rs 695 Crore Contracts From RVNL

27 Nov 2025 , 12:15 PM

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has informed the exchanges that it has secured two major contracts from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The combined value of these projects is around Rs 695.18 crore.

RVNL awarded these projects for work related to the development of power distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. The projects fall under the Revamped Reforms based and Results linked Distribution Sector Scheme.

The first contract covers service support and procurement management. This includes the procurement of electrical and mechanical equipment required for strengthening the distribution network in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kullu and Hamirpur circles under the central zone of HPSEBL.

The second contract focuses on erection work. This includes setting up and developing distribution infrastructure across the same operation circles in Himachal Pradesh to reduce technical and commercial losses.

RVNL is the awarding authority for both contracts. The order has been issued by a domestic entity. The company said the projects will be executed as per the General Condition Contract terms.

Both contracts are domestic in nature and fall under the government’s initiative to modernise the country’s distribution network. The timeline for completion has been set at 20 months from the date of the award.

The service support and procurement management contract is valued at about Rs 524.99 crore including GST. The erection work project carries an estimated value of Rs 170.19 crore including GST.

Salasar Techno Engineering confirmed that its promoters and group companies do not have any financial or business interest in RVNL. The company also clarified that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Company news
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Salasar Techno Wins Rs 695 Crore Contracts From RVNL

Salasar Techno Wins Rs 695 Crore Contracts From RVNL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|12:15 PM
HCLTech Expands SAP Partnership to Build Next-Gen Physical AI Solutions

HCLTech Expands SAP Partnership to Build Next-Gen Physical AI Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:31 AM
Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

Zydus Life inks licensing and commercialisation pact for oncology product

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:28 AM
Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Oberoi Realty inks pact to develop Nepean Sea Road Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:24 AM
Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Patel Engineering bags ₹798 Crore orders for Chhattisgarh project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2025|11:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.