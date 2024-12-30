Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Please find enclosed herewith intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding change in directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposed amalgamation of Hill View Infrabuild Limited with Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held today on 30.12.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and six months Ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed outcome of the Board meeting Held On October 22, 2024 For Consideration & Approval Of Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2024. Read less.. Please find enclosed the Standalone & Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter & six months ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. we are enclosing herewith the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 with segment wise report, Asset & Liability Statement, Cash Flow Statement and Audit Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said results. Further, a declaration pursuant to Reg 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding unmodified opinion of Statutory Auditors on financial results for FY ended March 31, 2024 is also enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. We hereby inform that Company has made allotment of Equity Shares and Fully- convertible Warrants on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 27 Jan 2024

SALASAR TECHNO ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 02 Mar 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Nine months ended 31st December 2023. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today inter alia: 1. considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. approved the allotment of 126,28,21,120 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each by way of bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in the Register of Members as on February 01, 2024, being the Record Date fixed for the said purpose, in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held by them. We are enclosing herewith the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 with segment wise report, and Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the said results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. proposal to raise funds to accelerate business growth and to augment the financial resources of the Company by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants or Debt Securities through Preferential Issue Private Placements Rights Issue or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws and subject to all necessary approvals and to appoint requisite intermediaries required for this purpose. 2. to increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequent amendments in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, January 25, 2024 have inter-alia considered & approved the Fund Raising of Rs. 8,064 Mn through preferential allotment & other items subject to requisite approvals. Kindly take the same on record. Outcome of the Board Meeting has been revised w.r.t. changes only in name, quantities of certain allottees, rest outcome remains same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024