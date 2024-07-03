Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹41.8
Prev. Close₹43.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹119.47
Day's High₹43.19
Day's Low₹40.2
52 Week's High₹65.4
52 Week's Low₹36.42
Book Value₹22.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,954.88
P/E114.32
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
977.2
977.2
977.2
653.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,286.09
1,080.62
856.2
-2,016.41
Net Worth
2,263.29
2,057.82
1,833.4
-1,362.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,705.04
3,632.17
3,525.45
2,516.41
yoy growth (%)
2
3.02
40.09
-4.76
Raw materials
-1,804.36
-2,186.28
-1,867.6
-1,323.6
As % of sales
48.7
60.19
52.97
52.59
Employee costs
-219.57
-225.78
-198.29
-174.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-558.92
-935.71
-599.1
-495.16
Depreciation
-266.75
-276.33
-272.99
-255.07
Tax paid
0.65
-0.57
100.68
35.85
Working capital
-449.02
-987.48
-661.95
-444.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2
3.02
40.09
-4.76
Op profit growth
205.86
-35.14
9.81
27.48
EBIT growth
-611.58
-215.7
9.83
-68.83
Net profit growth
-62.89
206.18
6.97
427.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2,632.5
3,024.11
3,160.79
2,548.91
2,590.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,632.5
3,024.11
3,160.79
2,548.91
2,590.28
Other Operating Income
0.12
0.16
0.25
0.31
0.2
Other Income
34.32
16.48
9.4
11.07
15.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Basant Lall Shaw
Executive Chairman & WTD
Arvind Jayaswal
Managing Director
Ramesh Jayaswal
Independent Non Exe. Director
BK Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashwini Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manoj B Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kumkum Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinod Kumar Kathuria
Independent Non Exe. Director
R P Mohanka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ASHISH SRIVASTAVA
Executive Director
Sangram K. Swain
Reports by Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
Summary
Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (Formerly Jayaswals Neco Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1972. The Company name was changed to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited from Jayaswals Neco Limited on September 7, 2007. Nagpur Engineering Company (NECO), the flagship of the NECO Group is one of the largest manufacturers of iron and steel castings, pipes and fittings. Company is presently promoted by Nisha Jayaswal, Rita Jayaswal, Basant Lall Shaw and Arvind Kumar Jayaswal. It is engaged in manufacturing of alloy steels - wire rods, bars, bright bars along with steel billets, pig iron/skull, sponge iron, pellets and iron & steel castings and operate the manufacturing facilities in the states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Commercial operations commenced in 1976 to manufacture cast iron pipes and fittings by setting up the first foundry at Nagpur. It specialised in the manufacture of grey iron castings for railway tracks such as sleepers, brake blocks, bearing plates and municipal/public works castings such as soil/rain water pipes and fittings, manhole covers, etc.The Company had integrated backward by setting up pig iron manufacturing unit at Siltara, in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh in 1996. In 1987, the second foundry unit was established at Bhilai, MP. With a further increase in demand, the third unit was established in Anjore, MP, in 1991. To diversify its activities, NECO purchased a newly erected solvent extraction plant with a crushing capacity of 200 tcd and refi
Read More
The Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is ₹3954.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is 114.32 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is ₹36.42 and ₹65.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.97%, 3 Years at 19.52%, 1 Year at -11.04%, 6 Month at -9.13%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at 1.95%.
