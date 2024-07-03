iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Share Price

40.73
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.8
  • Day's High43.19
  • 52 Wk High65.4
  • Prev. Close43.37
  • Day's Low40.2
  • 52 Wk Low 36.42
  • Turnover (lac)119.47
  • P/E114.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.56
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,954.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

41.8

Prev. Close

43.37

Turnover(Lac.)

119.47

Day's High

43.19

Day's Low

40.2

52 Week's High

65.4

52 Week's Low

36.42

Book Value

22.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,954.88

P/E

114.32

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 46.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

977.2

977.2

977.2

653.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,286.09

1,080.62

856.2

-2,016.41

Net Worth

2,263.29

2,057.82

1,833.4

-1,362.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,705.04

3,632.17

3,525.45

2,516.41

yoy growth (%)

2

3.02

40.09

-4.76

Raw materials

-1,804.36

-2,186.28

-1,867.6

-1,323.6

As % of sales

48.7

60.19

52.97

52.59

Employee costs

-219.57

-225.78

-198.29

-174.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-558.92

-935.71

-599.1

-495.16

Depreciation

-266.75

-276.33

-272.99

-255.07

Tax paid

0.65

-0.57

100.68

35.85

Working capital

-449.02

-987.48

-661.95

-444.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2

3.02

40.09

-4.76

Op profit growth

205.86

-35.14

9.81

27.48

EBIT growth

-611.58

-215.7

9.83

-68.83

Net profit growth

-62.89

206.18

6.97

427.57

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2,632.5

3,024.11

3,160.79

2,548.91

2,590.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,632.5

3,024.11

3,160.79

2,548.91

2,590.28

Other Operating Income

0.12

0.16

0.25

0.31

0.2

Other Income

34.32

16.48

9.4

11.07

15.47

View Annually Results

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Basant Lall Shaw

Executive Chairman & WTD

Arvind Jayaswal

Managing Director

Ramesh Jayaswal

Independent Non Exe. Director

BK Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashwini Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manoj B Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kumkum Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinod Kumar Kathuria

Independent Non Exe. Director

R P Mohanka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ASHISH SRIVASTAVA

Executive Director

Sangram K. Swain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

Summary

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (Formerly Jayaswals Neco Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1972. The Company name was changed to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited from Jayaswals Neco Limited on September 7, 2007. Nagpur Engineering Company (NECO), the flagship of the NECO Group is one of the largest manufacturers of iron and steel castings, pipes and fittings. Company is presently promoted by Nisha Jayaswal, Rita Jayaswal, Basant Lall Shaw and Arvind Kumar Jayaswal. It is engaged in manufacturing of alloy steels - wire rods, bars, bright bars along with steel billets, pig iron/skull, sponge iron, pellets and iron & steel castings and operate the manufacturing facilities in the states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Commercial operations commenced in 1976 to manufacture cast iron pipes and fittings by setting up the first foundry at Nagpur. It specialised in the manufacture of grey iron castings for railway tracks such as sleepers, brake blocks, bearing plates and municipal/public works castings such as soil/rain water pipes and fittings, manhole covers, etc.The Company had integrated backward by setting up pig iron manufacturing unit at Siltara, in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh in 1996. In 1987, the second foundry unit was established at Bhilai, MP. With a further increase in demand, the third unit was established in Anjore, MP, in 1991. To diversify its activities, NECO purchased a newly erected solvent extraction plant with a crushing capacity of 200 tcd and refi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is ₹3954.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is 114.32 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is ₹36.42 and ₹65.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd?

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.97%, 3 Years at 19.52%, 1 Year at -11.04%, 6 Month at -9.13%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at 1.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.02 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 46.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.