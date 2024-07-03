Summary

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (Formerly Jayaswals Neco Limited) was incorporated on November 28, 1972. The Company name was changed to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited from Jayaswals Neco Limited on September 7, 2007. Nagpur Engineering Company (NECO), the flagship of the NECO Group is one of the largest manufacturers of iron and steel castings, pipes and fittings. Company is presently promoted by Nisha Jayaswal, Rita Jayaswal, Basant Lall Shaw and Arvind Kumar Jayaswal. It is engaged in manufacturing of alloy steels - wire rods, bars, bright bars along with steel billets, pig iron/skull, sponge iron, pellets and iron & steel castings and operate the manufacturing facilities in the states of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Commercial operations commenced in 1976 to manufacture cast iron pipes and fittings by setting up the first foundry at Nagpur. It specialised in the manufacture of grey iron castings for railway tracks such as sleepers, brake blocks, bearing plates and municipal/public works castings such as soil/rain water pipes and fittings, manhole covers, etc.The Company had integrated backward by setting up pig iron manufacturing unit at Siltara, in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh in 1996. In 1987, the second foundry unit was established at Bhilai, MP. With a further increase in demand, the third unit was established in Anjore, MP, in 1991. To diversify its activities, NECO purchased a newly erected solvent extraction plant with a crushing capacity of 200 tcd and refi

Read More