Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.73
(-6.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Jayaswal Neco FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-558.92

-935.71

-599.1

-495.16

Depreciation

-266.75

-276.33

-272.99

-255.07

Tax paid

0.65

-0.57

100.68

35.85

Working capital

-449.02

-987.48

-661.95

-444.44

Other operating items

Operating

-1,274.05

-2,200.11

-1,433.36

-1,158.81

Capital expenditure

18.14

25.36

385.38

2,840.53

Free cash flow

-1,255.9

-2,174.74

-1,047.98

1,681.71

Equity raised

-2,887.96

570.71

2,001.47

2,917.4

Investing

0

-0.6

-0.53

0.13

Financing

547.53

660.77

773.66

738.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,596.33

-943.86

1,726.61

5,338.08

