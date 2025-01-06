Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-558.92
-935.71
-599.1
-495.16
Depreciation
-266.75
-276.33
-272.99
-255.07
Tax paid
0.65
-0.57
100.68
35.85
Working capital
-449.02
-987.48
-661.95
-444.44
Other operating items
Operating
-1,274.05
-2,200.11
-1,433.36
-1,158.81
Capital expenditure
18.14
25.36
385.38
2,840.53
Free cash flow
-1,255.9
-2,174.74
-1,047.98
1,681.71
Equity raised
-2,887.96
570.71
2,001.47
2,917.4
Investing
0
-0.6
-0.53
0.13
Financing
547.53
660.77
773.66
738.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,596.33
-943.86
1,726.61
5,338.08
