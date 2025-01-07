Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,705.04
3,632.17
3,525.45
2,516.41
yoy growth (%)
2
3.02
40.09
-4.76
Raw materials
-1,804.36
-2,186.28
-1,867.6
-1,323.6
As % of sales
48.7
60.19
52.97
52.59
Employee costs
-219.57
-225.78
-198.29
-174.33
As % of sales
5.92
6.21
5.62
6.92
Other costs
-1,071.02
-1,020.65
-1,152.02
-738.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.9
28.1
32.67
29.34
Operating profit
610.07
199.45
307.52
280.03
OPM
16.46
5.49
8.72
11.12
Depreciation
-266.75
-276.33
-272.99
-255.07
Interest expense
-908.62
-867.36
-658.18
-548.94
Other income
6.38
8.52
24.54
28.82
Profit before tax
-558.92
-935.71
-599.1
-495.16
Taxes
0.65
-0.57
100.68
35.85
Tax rate
-0.11
0.06
-16.8
-7.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-558.27
-936.29
-498.42
-459.3
Exceptional items
0
-568.16
7.05
0
Net profit
-558.27
-1,504.46
-491.36
-459.3
yoy growth (%)
-62.89
206.18
6.97
427.57
NPM
-15.06
-41.42
-13.93
-18.25
