Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.51
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,705.04

3,632.17

3,525.45

2,516.41

yoy growth (%)

2

3.02

40.09

-4.76

Raw materials

-1,804.36

-2,186.28

-1,867.6

-1,323.6

As % of sales

48.7

60.19

52.97

52.59

Employee costs

-219.57

-225.78

-198.29

-174.33

As % of sales

5.92

6.21

5.62

6.92

Other costs

-1,071.02

-1,020.65

-1,152.02

-738.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.9

28.1

32.67

29.34

Operating profit

610.07

199.45

307.52

280.03

OPM

16.46

5.49

8.72

11.12

Depreciation

-266.75

-276.33

-272.99

-255.07

Interest expense

-908.62

-867.36

-658.18

-548.94

Other income

6.38

8.52

24.54

28.82

Profit before tax

-558.92

-935.71

-599.1

-495.16

Taxes

0.65

-0.57

100.68

35.85

Tax rate

-0.11

0.06

-16.8

-7.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-558.27

-936.29

-498.42

-459.3

Exceptional items

0

-568.16

7.05

0

Net profit

-558.27

-1,504.46

-491.36

-459.3

yoy growth (%)

-62.89

206.18

6.97

427.57

NPM

-15.06

-41.42

-13.93

-18.25

