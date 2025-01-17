iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Key Ratios

38.15
(-0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.95

-4.32

23.99

-1.59

Op profit growth

-36.27

-8.24

24.32

-5.35

EBIT growth

-37.67

2.72

24.37

-12.36

Net profit growth

-33,019.38

-99.54

123.49

-48.28

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.67

11.85

12.35

12.32

EBIT margin

6.91

9.65

8.99

8.96

Net profit margin

-3.55

0

1.96

1.09

RoCE

2.79

4.66

5.45

6.09

RoNW

-1.07

0

0.79

0.45

RoA

-0.35

0

0.29

0.18

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

1.04

0.56

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.72

-1.29

-1.01

-1.74

Book value per share

33.2

34.67

40

45.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

8.14

16.41

P/CEPS

-2.5

-6.23

-8.38

-5.25

P/B

0.2

0.23

0.21

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

17.13

12.02

9.82

8.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-47.6

-14.32

-44.01

-42.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

43.5

43.75

41.13

42.42

Inventory days

107.8

102.96

91.42

107.08

Creditor days

-62.05

-55.03

-48.13

-58.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.83

-1.58

-1.64

-1.26

Net debt / equity

1.91

1.8

1.61

1.25

Net debt / op. profit

17.79

11.14

8.76

7.22

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.26

-63.64

-63.79

-60.62

Employee costs

-5

-5.21

-4.72

-5

Other costs

-20.04

-19.29

-19.12

-22.04

