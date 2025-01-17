Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.95
-4.32
23.99
-1.59
Op profit growth
-36.27
-8.24
24.32
-5.35
EBIT growth
-37.67
2.72
24.37
-12.36
Net profit growth
-33,019.38
-99.54
123.49
-48.28
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.67
11.85
12.35
12.32
EBIT margin
6.91
9.65
8.99
8.96
Net profit margin
-3.55
0
1.96
1.09
RoCE
2.79
4.66
5.45
6.09
RoNW
-1.07
0
0.79
0.45
RoA
-0.35
0
0.29
0.18
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
1.04
0.56
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.72
-1.29
-1.01
-1.74
Book value per share
33.2
34.67
40
45.83
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
8.14
16.41
P/CEPS
-2.5
-6.23
-8.38
-5.25
P/B
0.2
0.23
0.21
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
17.13
12.02
9.82
8.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-47.6
-14.32
-44.01
-42.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
43.5
43.75
41.13
42.42
Inventory days
107.8
102.96
91.42
107.08
Creditor days
-62.05
-55.03
-48.13
-58.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.83
-1.58
-1.64
-1.26
Net debt / equity
1.91
1.8
1.61
1.25
Net debt / op. profit
17.79
11.14
8.76
7.22
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.26
-63.64
-63.79
-60.62
Employee costs
-5
-5.21
-4.72
-5
Other costs
-20.04
-19.29
-19.12
-22.04
