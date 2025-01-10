iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

39.5
(-2.06%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

977.2

977.2

977.2

653.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,286.09

1,080.62

856.2

-2,016.41

Net Worth

2,263.29

2,057.82

1,833.4

-1,362.6

Minority Interest

Debt

3,214.05

3,413.98

3,844.96

3,828.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

325.46

335.53

398.78

0

Total Liabilities

5,802.8

5,807.33

6,077.14

2,466.34

Fixed Assets

3,535.2

3,630.05

3,839.23

4,074.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

375.72

465.33

335.04

0

Networking Capital

1,751.77

1,429.28

1,417.4

-1,976.74

Inventories

1,494.56

1,283.6

1,207.6

898.79

Inventory Days

88.54

Sundry Debtors

418.95

468.58

457.49

327.5

Debtor Days

32.26

Other Current Assets

461.39

258.81

332.65

231.32

Sundry Creditors

-293.27

-319.78

-271.1

-179.22

Creditor Days

17.65

Other Current Liabilities

-329.86

-261.93

-309.24

-3,255.13

Cash

140.12

282.66

485.47

368.96

Total Assets

5,802.82

5,807.33

6,077.14

2,466.34

Jayaswal Neco : related Articles

No Record Found

