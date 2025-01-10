Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
977.2
977.2
977.2
653.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,286.09
1,080.62
856.2
-2,016.41
Net Worth
2,263.29
2,057.82
1,833.4
-1,362.6
Minority Interest
Debt
3,214.05
3,413.98
3,844.96
3,828.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
325.46
335.53
398.78
0
Total Liabilities
5,802.8
5,807.33
6,077.14
2,466.34
Fixed Assets
3,535.2
3,630.05
3,839.23
4,074.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
375.72
465.33
335.04
0
Networking Capital
1,751.77
1,429.28
1,417.4
-1,976.74
Inventories
1,494.56
1,283.6
1,207.6
898.79
Inventory Days
88.54
Sundry Debtors
418.95
468.58
457.49
327.5
Debtor Days
32.26
Other Current Assets
461.39
258.81
332.65
231.32
Sundry Creditors
-293.27
-319.78
-271.1
-179.22
Creditor Days
17.65
Other Current Liabilities
-329.86
-261.93
-309.24
-3,255.13
Cash
140.12
282.66
485.47
368.96
Total Assets
5,802.82
5,807.33
6,077.14
2,466.34
