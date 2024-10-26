iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Jayaswal Neco CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 were approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th April, 2024 Results for quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 which shall be subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors. 2. the issue of unlisted unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures by converting payable amounts in the Companys books of accounts in relation to Maa Usha Urja Limited related party of the Company. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has inter-alia transacted the following businesses: - i) Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report on the said UFR of Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. Chaturvedi & Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. ii) Approved the issue of 28,08,766 (Twenty-Eight Lakhs Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty-Six) Unlisted, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

