To

The Members of

JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI‘s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to the Note No. 2.07 to the Financial Statements, regarding the attachment of the properties of the Company to the extent of Rs. 30,758.39 lakhs by the Directorate of Enforcement in earlier years, which has been contested by the Company and presently stayed. Further the Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), (Coal Block Cases-01), New Delhi, vide its order dated 19th March, 2024, has discharged the Company and two of its Directors under Section 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), holding that there would be no offence of money laundering in the absence of any charge of cheating in securing the allocation of coal block and accordingly the Company is of the view that the said properties will be released under Section 8 (6) & (7) of the PMLA.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matters below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors? responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Inventories As of 31st March, 2024, inventories appear in the Financial Statements for an amount of Rs. 149,455.51 lakhs constitutes 24.50 % of the total assets of the Company. Inventories are valued at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Our audit procedure included, among others: The Company may recognise an inventory allowance if inventory items are damaged, if the selling price has declined, or if the estimated costs to completion or to be incurred to make the sale have increased. • Reviewing the Company?s process and procedure for physical verification of the Inventories, identification of non-moving and obsolete items and accounting for the same. We considered this matter as key audit matter due to the: • Obtaining the physical inventory count reports of the Management as per verification plan and discussing with the Management about the Control checks performed by them. • Significance of the inventories balance. • Assessing the methods used to value inventories and ensuring the consistency of accounting methods. • Complexities involved in determining the cost of inventories in view of type of materials, multiple integrated manufacturing process, locations and obsolete inventories. • Testing, by sampling, the effectiveness of the controls set up by Management to prevent or detect possible errors in valuation of inventories. Refer note no. 1(C)(V) and 7 to the Financial Statements. • Analysing the Company?s assessment of net realisable value and calculations for stock obsolescence. • Verifying the completeness of disclosure in the Financial Statements as per Ind AS 2. • Obtaining representation letter from the Management as per SA 580 (revised) – Written representations. 2) Accounting of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures During the year, the Company has made allotment of 3,20,000 Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures with 14.50% per annum as Scheduled Coupon Rate and 3.00% per annum as Additional Coupon Rate, having face value of Rs. 100,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 320,000 lakhs on private placement basis to the various Debenture holders with a tenor of sixty months from the date of allotment. Our audit procedure included the following: (Refer Note No. 18.01 to 18.04 to the Financial Statements) • Verifying the compliance related to Companies Act, 2013. Due to significance of balance and variousstatutory compliance under the Companies Act, 2013, we considered it as a key audit matter. • Obtaining direct balance confirmation from Debenture Trustee, Vistra ITCL (India) Limited. • Verifying the calculation working of interest and its classification. • Obtaining representation letter from the Management as per SA 580 (revised) – Written representations. 3) Litigation and Regulatory Claims The Company is subject to number of significant litigations. Major risks identified by the Company in that area related to Energy Development Cess, Attachment of the Company?s property by the Directorate of Enforcement, Arbitration with the vendors/ customers, other litigation with Government authorities, etc. The amount of litigation may be significant and estimates of the amounts of provisions or contingent liabilities are subject to significant Management judgement. (Refer Note No. 2.07, 2.08, 3.03, 3.04, 29.01, 38 and 49 to the Financial Statements) Our audit procedure included the following: Due to complexity involved in these litigation and regulatory claims, management?s judgement regarding recognition and measurement of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Assessing the procedures implemented by the Company to identify and gather the risks it is exposed to. • Obtaining an understanding of the risk analysis performed by the Company, with related supporting documentation and studying written statements from internal legal experts, where applicable. • Discussion with the management on the development in these litigations during the year. • Enquiring from the Company?s legal counsel and studying the responses as received from them. • Verification that the accounting and/or disclosure as the case may be in the Financial Statements made by the Company is in accordance with the assessment of Company?s legal counsel/management, based on the information currently available to the Company. • Obtaining representation letter from the Management on the assessment of these matters as per SA 580 (revised) – Written representations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors? Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the management discussion and analysis and director?s report included in the annual report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors? report thereon. The above information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors? report. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above other information, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Management Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Financial Position, Financial Performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind_AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors? report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors? report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors? report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors? report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors? Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; (e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid or provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors? Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and as represented by the management:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements as referred to in Note No. 2.07, 2.08, 3.03, 3.04, 29.01, 38 and 49 to the Financial Statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the Financial Statements, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contains any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has also not proposed dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled for direct changes to data in certain database tables, which was enabled subsequently. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

vii. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st_March, 2024.

"Annexure A" to The Independent Auditors? Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st_March,_2024)

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets on the basis of available information.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification as compared with the available records.

c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records produced before us, title deeds in respect of immovable properties disclosed as property, plant and equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the Financial Statements are in the name of the Company, except following Property:

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value Rs. in lakhs Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Property, Plant and Equipment Leasehold Land 1534.99 Corporate IspatAlloys Limited No 01.04.2008 Steel division from Corporate Ispat Alloys Limited was demerged and acquired by the Company. Due to legal complications the transfer of property is not feasible.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and books of account and records produced before us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations and representation made to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) As explained to us and on the basis of the records produced before us, in our opinion, physical verification of the inventories, except for inventories in transit for which management confirmation has been received, have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and having regard to the size and nature of business of the Company and nature of its inventory, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. As explained to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, the value of the discrepancies noticed on physical verification by management did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions, therefore, the provisions of clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii. With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of account and records produced before us, during the year Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other entities. The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture, or associate (having beneficiary interest in it). The Company have provided loans to its employees amounting to Rs. 30.36 lakhs and balance outstanding for such loans at the balance sheet date is Rs. 19.09 lakhs.

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures, during the year, the Company has not made any investment. The Company has given interest free loans to its employees, which are, prima_facie, not prejudicial to Company?s interest.

c) According to the books of account and records produced before us in respect of the loan given to employees, the schedule of repayment of principal is stipulated and repayments are regular.

d) According to the books of account and records produced before us in respect of the loans, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and the books of account and records produced before us, loans granted which have fallen due during the year have not been renewed or extended and no fresh loans have been granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records produced before us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) (d) of the Act, as applicable and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employee?s State Insurance Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st_March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Dues Statute Period Involved Amount Rs. in Lakhs Forum where dispute is pending Customs Duty Customs Act, 1962 2014-16 78.56 CESTAT 2004-05 100.00 Commissioner Excise Duty Central Excise Act, 1944 2009-15 292.05 CESTAT Service Tax Finance Act, 1994 2004-08, 2011-14 & 2016-18 583.05 CESTAT 2005-09 & 2014-18 331.97 Commissioner 2007 to 2010 & 2011 to 2017 732.87 High Court Sales Tax / VAT and Entry Tax Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Acts of various states 1996-97 & 2002-03 13.63 Deputy Commissioner 2017-18 202.69 Additional Commissioner 2016-17 49.19 Joint Commissioner Goods & Service Tax(GST) Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 2017-22 13.27 Assistant Commissioner Railway Charges Railway Act 2011 200.00 High Court Electricity Duty Electricity Act 2015 to 2022 6,541.87 Supreme Court Cross Subsidy Electricity Act 2010 249.00 Supreme Court Stamp Duty Indian Stamp Act 2016 67.00 High Court Gram Panchayat Gram panchayat 2015-2023 69.07 Gram panchayat Total 9,524.22

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and representation made to us by the management, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a) Based on our audit procedures and information and explanations given by the Management, during the year the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to any lenders. The Company has converted the defaulted interest of Rs. 292.05 lakhs payable to Maa Usha Urja Limited, a related party, into unsecured zero coupon Non-Convertible Debentures for a period of eight years.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, during the year the Company has issued secured, Non-Convertible Debentures amounting to Rs. 3,20,000 lakhs out of which Rs. 3,17,362 lakhs were utilised for the repayment of Secured Obligations of the ACRE Trusts, the remaining amount has been partly used and the balance is lying with the State Bank of India, Nagpur for part financing the Debt Refinancing related costs, fees etc.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that, prima facie, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate (having beneficiary interest in it) or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate (having beneficiary interest in it) or joint venture. Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of clause (x) (a) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Therefore, the provisions of clause (x) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act and their details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as per the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC).

xvii. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We also state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. With respect to CSR contribution under Section 135 of the Act: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards CSR and there is no unspent amount that were required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any on-going projects. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xx) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "B" to The Independent Auditors? Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? of our report of even date to the members of JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of JAYASWAL NECO INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors? judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference To These Financial Statements

A company?s internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company ; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference To These Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls issued by the ICAI.