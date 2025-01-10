Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present their 51st Annual Report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The summarised financial results for the year vis-a-vis the previous year are as follows:

Particulars 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations 5,933.55 6,342.86 Other Income 18.45 22.07 Total Income 5,952.00 6,364.93 Operating Expenses 4,906.77 5,560.91 EBIDTA 1,045.23 804.02 Finance Costs 469.41 453.02 Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses 265.92 265.71 Exceptional Items 18.86 51.19 Profit/(Loss) before tax 291.04 34.10 Tax Expenses 81.06 (192.77) Profit/(Loss) after Tax carried to Balance Sheet 209.98 226.87

During the financial year 2023-24, your Company achieved total revenue from operations of Rs 5,933.55 crores as compared to revenue from operations of Rs 6,342.86 crores in the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The Profit before interest, depreciation, exceptional items and tax for the current year is Rs 1,045.23 crores as against Rs 804.02 crores in the previous year. The Profit after tax for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is Rs 209.98 crores as compared to Rs 226.87 crores of the previous financial year ended 31st March, 2023. The operational performance of the Company and other business details has been comprehensively covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Your Company has not carried any amount to reserves, the amount of Profit after tax of Rs 209.98 crores have been carried to Balance Sheet and adjusted against retained earnings.

2. DIVIDEND:

In order to meet the continuous working capital, critical and need based capital expenditure requirement of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company deemed it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Company had approved a Dividend Distribution Policy on 30th June, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"). The Policy is available on the Company?s website at https://www. necoindia.com/images/investor/corporate-governance/ Dividend-Distribution-Policy.pdf

In terms of the Policy, equity shareholders of the Company may expect dividend if the Company has surplus funds and after taking into consideration the relevant internal and external factors enumerated in the Policy for declaration of dividend.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS OF COMPANY:

Your Company primarily is in the business of manufacturing of alloy steels – wire rods, bars, bright bars along with steel billets, pig iron/skull, sponge iron, pellets and iron & steel castings. There is no change in the nature of business of your Company during the year.

4. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year, as stipulated under the Listing Regulations is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY SUBSEQUENT TO THE CLOSE OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

No material changes and commitments have occurred subsequent to the close of the financial year till the date of this Report which may affect the financial position of the Company.

6. EXTERNAL CREDIT RATING:

The India Ratings and Research Private Limited vide its Press Release dated 24th May, 2024 has issued Long-Term Issuer Rating of "IND BBB-" (Investment Grade) with "Stable" Outlook to the Company.

7. CAPITAL REPAIRS:

The Blast Furnace at Steel Plant Division of the Company had taken scheduled shutdown from 10th May, 2024 for undertaking category-one capital repairs cum upgradation which will result in higher productivity and reduction in fuel rate. The Blast Furnace facilities have successfully recommenced operations from 1st August, 2024.

8. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the financial year 2023-24, following were the changes in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs) of the Company:

Change in Director & KMP due to cessation/ resignation:

i) Shri Basant Lall Shaw (DIN: 00249729), stepped down from the position of Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 24th November, 2023 and appointed on the honorary position of ‘Chairman Emeritus? w.e.f. 25th November, 2023.

ii) Shri Megh Pal Singh (DIN: 02635073), ceased as an Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steel Plant Division of the Company due to completion of his term on 12th November, 2023.

Change in Director & KMP due to appointment/ re-appointment:

i) Shri Sangram Keshari Swain (DIN: 10368704) was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company for the period of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 13th November, 2023.

ii) Shri Rajendraprasad Shriniwas Mohanka (DIN: 00235850) was re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 (Five) years w.e.f. 27th July, 2023.

iii) The designation of Shri Arvind Jayaswal (DIN: 00249864) was changed from Managing Director & CEO (Foundry Division) to Chairman & Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 25th November, 2023 to hold such office up to the original term ending on 31st December, 2025.

iv) The designation of Shri Ramesh Jayaswal (DIN:_ 00249947) was changed from Joint Managing Director & CEO (Steel Plant Division) to Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. 25th November, 2023 to hold such office up to the original term ending on 31st December, 2025.

v) Shri Ashish Srivastava was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 15th April, 2023. In accordance with the provisions Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Shri Arvind Jayaswal (DIN: 00249864), Chairman & Whole-time Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, recommended for the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the re-appointment of Shri Manoj Balkrishna Shah (DIN: 00010473), Smt._Kumkum Rathi (DIN: 03128864) and Shri Vinod Kumar Kathuria (DIN: 06662559), as Independent Directors of the Company for the second term of 5 (Five) years.

The necessary resolutions for re-appointment of Shri Arvind Jayaswal, Shri Manoj Balkrishna Shah, Smt. Kumkum Rathi and Shri Vinod Kumar Kathuria along with the brief profile and other related information seeking re-appointment forms part of the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

After the end of financial year, Shri Davinder Kumar Chugh (DIN: 09020244) and Shri Atul Gupta (DIN: 09314224), Nominee Directors representing various trusts declared and managed by Asset Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited (ACRE) on the Board of the Company have resigned from the Company with effect from 2nd May, 2024 and 9th_May, 2024 respectively.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors are persons of high repute, integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience in their respective fields.

Key Managerial Personnel

In terms of the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year the Company had following whole-time Key Managerial Personnel: i) Shri Arvind Jayaswal (DIN: 00249864), Chairman & Whole-time Director; ii) Shri Ramesh Jayaswal (DIN: 00249947), Managing Director; iii) Shri Megh Pal Singh (DIN: 02635073), Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer (COO), Steel Plant Division (Up to 12th November, 2023); iv) Shri Sangram K. Swain (DIN: 10368704), Executive Director (w.e.f. 13th November, 2023); v) Shri Kapil Shroff, Chief Financial Officer; vi) Shri Ashish Srivastava, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (w.e.f. 15th April, 2023).

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board Committees, individual Directors including the Independent Directors and the Chairman of the Company on the basis of the criteria of Board Evaluation devised by the Company with the aim to improve the effectiveness of the Board and the Committees.

The performance evaluation of the Board and its Committees focused on various factors, including their functions, responsibilities, competencies, strategy, risk identification and control, diversity and nature of the business. A comprehensive questionnaire was circulated to Board Members, covering multiple aspects of the Board?s functioning, culture, execution of duties, professional obligations and governance. The questionnaire aimed to assess Directors? knowledge, independence in decision-making, involvement in business planning, constructive engagement with colleagues and understanding of the Company?s environment and its risk profile. Additionally, the Chairman of the Board and/or Executive Directors was evaluated based on leadership, co-ordination and steering skills.

During the year, formal evaluation of performance of Directors including Independent Directors, the Board and its Committees was made by the Independent Directors and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in their respective meetings and the evaluation result was placed before the Board for its information and consideration. The appointment/ re-appointment/ continuation of Directors on the Board is based on the outcome of evaluation process.

Remuneration Policy

Pursuant to Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee constituted under the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, recommended to the Board of Directors of the Company, a Policy on Director?s appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The extract of the said Policy is covered in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

Meetings

During the year 6 (Six) Board Meetings and 5 (Five) Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013/ SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Related Party Transactions

During the year, all related party transactions that were entered were on an arm?s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnels or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 23 of Listing Regulations, all related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee has been obtained for transactions which are foreseen and repetitive in nature. A statement providing details of all related party transactions is presented to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions duly approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee has been posted on the Company?s website and can be accessed at the link: https://www.necoindia.com/pdf/Policy%20on%20 Related%20Party%20Transactions.pdf

9. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As part of its initiatives under "Corporate Social Responsibility" (CSR), the Company has undertaken projects and programmes in the areas such as Healthcare, Sanitation, Provision of Safe Drinking Water, Mitigate Malnutrition, Promotion of Education and Imparting Training, Women Empowerment, Promotion of Traditional Art and Culture, Community Welfare, Environmental Sustainability, Development of Rural Sports, Programmes and Training for development and upliftment of rural masses especially women, youths and girls and Development of Infrastructural facilities in rural areas. The Company?s CSR Policy is available on the website of the Company and it is available at https://www.necoindia.com/ images/investor/corporate-governance/Corporate-Social-Responsiblity-Policy-1.pdf During the financial year 2023-24, the Company spent Rs 1,104.81 lakhs (including amount of Rs 158.85 lakhs carried forward as set-off available from previous year) against the CSR budget of Rs 1,070.71 lakhs. Pursuant to Rule 7(3) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors has approved to set-off of excess amount spent in FY 2023-24 of Rs 34.10 lakhs against the CSR requirement up to immediate succeeding three financial years.

The Annual Report on CSR activities is attached as "Annexure - A" and forms part of this report.

10. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is attached as "Annexure - B" and forms part of this report.

11. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

During the year, the Company did not have any Subsidiary Company. Further, Statement in respect of Maa Usha Urja Limited, an Associate Company under Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in Form AOC-1, is attached as "Annexure - C" and forms part of this report.

The Company has formulated a Policy for Determining ‘Material Subsidiary? in terms of Regulation 16(1)(c) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the said Policy has been posted on the website of the Company and is available at: https:// www.necoindia.com/pdf/Material-Subsidiaries.pdf

12. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

13. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the requisite certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is appended and forms part of this Annual report.

14. RISK MANAGEMENT:

In terms of the Regulation 21 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors had constituted Risk Management Committee to assist the Board with regard to the identification, evaluation and mitigation of strategic, operational, external environment, cyber security and other risks, in fulfilling its corporate governance oversight responsibilities and to develop policy for actions associated to mitigate the risks. The Committee is responsible for reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness through Action Taken Reports. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continual basis. The updated risk management policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at the link: https:// www.necoindia.com/pdf/Risk-Management-Policy.pdf

15. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE-BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established a Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle-Blower Policy that enables the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns. The Vigil Mechanism provides for (a) adequate safeguards against victimisation of persons who use the Vigil Mechanism; and (b) direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company in appropriate or exceptional cases. Details of the Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle-Blower Policy are made available on the website of the Company at: https://www.necoindia.

com/pdf/Vigil-Mechanism-Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf and have also been provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors confirm and state: (a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; (b) that such accounting policies as mentioned in Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgements and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date; (c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; (e) that proper internal financial controls have been in place and that the internal financial controls are adequate and have been operating effectively; (f) that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws have been in place and are adequate and operating effectively.

17. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

The Company has formulated its SOPs & Policies related to Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting. There are sufficient controls and checks and balances established for all the material transactions. The Company has also fixed process flows for all the transactions. The Company has also designed strong Management Information System (MIS) for proactive controls and monitoring.

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year, such controls were operating effectively.

18. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), copies of the Annual Returns of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Act read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 are placed on the website of the Company and is accessible on the website of the Company at https://www.necoindia.com/ financial-results-annual-reports-annual-returns.php

19. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT:

The Statutory Auditors M/s. Chaturvedi and Shah LLP, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai hold office for the period of 5 years from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 30th December, 2021.

The Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is self-explanatory and with unmodified opinion.

The Statutory Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24 does not contain any qualification, reservation, or adverse remark. However, the Statutory Auditors have placed emphasis on certain matters in the audit report related to the attachment of properties of the Company. These matters are self-explanatory and have been adequately disclosed in Note No. 2.07 of the financial statements. The Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

20. COST AUDITOR:

In accordance with Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company maintains cost records as required and a Cost Accountant conducts an audit of these records.

The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 30th April, 2024 has re-appointed M/s. Manisha & Associates, Cost Accountants, Nagpur (FRN: 000321), as the Cost Auditors of the Company, to conduct the audit of the Cost Accounting records for the financial year 2024-25 on the remuneration of Rs 1,75,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Seventy-Five Thousand Only) for Cost Audit and Rs 9,000/- (Rupees Nine Thousand Only) for XBRL documents preparation plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses at actuals.

As required under Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is to be ratified by the Shareholders. Therefore, the Board of Directors recommend the remuneration payable to M/s. Manisha & Associates, Cost Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 for the ratification by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

21. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

In accordance with Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to submit along with its Board?s Report, a Secretarial Audit Report, given in the prescribed form, by a Company Secretary in practice.

The Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 30th April, 2024 has re-appointed M/s. R. A. Daga and Co., Company Secretaries, Nagpur (FCS No.: 5522 C. P. No.: 5073) to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in Form MR-3 is attached as "Annexure_ _D" - and forms part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

22. REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS:

The Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds, committed in the Company by its officers or employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, the details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

23. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 as amended in respect of employees of the Company forming part of Boards? Report is given in "Annexure - E" to this Report.

24. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunal which impact the going concern status and Company?s operations in future.

25. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY

PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year, M/s Abhiruchi Vision Private Limited (AVPL) had filed an appeal before the Hon?ble NCLAT, New Delhi, against the order of the Hon?ble NCLT, Mumbai Bench, Court- II dated 9th February, 2023, dismissing the petition filed by AVPL under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) claiming an alleged amount of Rs 437.60 crores (Principal amount of 104.44 crores plus accrued interest @ 18.00% p.a.).

The Hon?ble NCLAT, New Delhi, by its Order dated 4th_July,_2023, held that there was no merit in the Appeal and dismissed the Appeal filed by AVPL. Then AVPL filed an Appeal with the Honourable Supreme Court which by its Order dated 20th November, 2023 dismissed the appeal.

26. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

As per the amendment to Regulation 34(2)(f) of the Listing Regulations and the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the top one thousand listed companies (by market capitalisation) are required to prepare and present a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) to the stakeholders. This replaces the previous Business Responsibility Report (BRR) and follows internationally accepted reporting frameworks on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Reporting. This Report enable the shareholders to have an insight into environmental, social and governance initiative of the Company.

The BRSR requires listed entities to disclose their performance against the nine principles of the NGBRC, with reporting divided into essential and leadership indicators. Essential indicators are mandatory to report, while reporting leadership indicators is voluntary. Your Company has reported both on essential and leadership indicators. The BRSR describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective, in the format as specified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, forms a part of this report.

27. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

As per the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH), the Company has placed adequate mechanism to provide safe and congenial working environment to all the female employees.

The Company has constituted location wise Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) to redress the complaints of female workers. The ICCs are composed of internal Members and an external Member who has extensive experience in the field. During the year, no cases have been filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

28. (A) SHARE CAPITAL:

There was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue etc. during the year. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares.

(B) NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 3rd November, 2023, had accorded its approval for raising of funds up to an amount of Rs 3200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Thousand and Two Hundred Crores only) for, inter alia, refinancing of the existing debt of the Company, by way of issuance of Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures in one or more series/ tranches, on private placement basis.

The Committee of Directors at its Meeting held on 14th_December, 2023, approved the allotment of 3,20,000 Unlisted, Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having face value of 100,000/- each aggregating to Rs 3200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Thousand and Two Hundred Crores only) on private placement basis at a coupon rate of 17.50% p.a. for the tenure of 60 months from the date of allotment, subject to early repayment option/mandatory redemption option in accordance with the Debenture Trust Deed and the other Transaction Documents (ISIN: INE854B07033).

The subscription proceeds of the NCDs has been utilised for (a) repayment of the existing facility availed from identified ACRE trusts; and (b) payment of costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the issue of the NCD.

Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25th January, 2024, had accorded its approval for the issue of 28,08,766 Unlisted, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures by converting outstanding balance of Rs 28,08,76,600/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crore Eight Lakhs Seventy Six Thousand Six Hundred only) in the Company?s Books of Account in relation to Maa Usha Urja Limited (MUUL), Related Party of the Company.

Accordingly, the Committee of Directors at its Meeting held on 10th February, 2024, approved the allotment of 28,08,766 Zero Coupon, Unlisted, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs 100/- (Rupees One Hundred) each aggregating to Rs 28,08,76,600/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crore Eight Lakhs Seventy Six Thousand Six Hundred only) ("Debentures/ NCDs"), on private placement basis, for the tenure of 96 months from the date of allotment, subject to Call Option exercised by the Company and Put Option exercised by MUUL after redemption of Existing NCDs (having allotment dated 14th December, 2023), on such terms and conditions as maybe agreed between the Company and MUUL (ISIN:_INE854B08023).

There was no deviation or variation in the utilisation of proceeds of the aforesaid issues from the objects stated in the offer documents of the said issues. The Company has submitted the statement(s) as required under Regulation 32 of the Listing Regulations to both the exchanges in timely manner where the shares of the Company are listed, namely, National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

29. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that during the year: i. The Company has no deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013. ii. The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards under the Companies Act, 2013.

30. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors? place on record, their sincere appreciation and gratitude for all the co-operation extended by Government Agencies, Lenders, Business Associates and Shareholders. The Directors also record their appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by all the Executive Staff and Workers of the Company at all levels in all units and for their valuable contribution in the working of the Company.