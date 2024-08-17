iifl-logo-icon 1
PSL Ltd Share Price

0.45
(-10.00%)
Oct 12, 2020|03:29:42 PM

PSL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

2.99

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-203.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

PSL Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

PSL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

PSL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.90%

Non-Promoter- 17.46%

Institutions: 17.46%

Non-Institutions: 45.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PSL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

124.93

124.93

124.93

124.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2,626.06

-2,529.24

-2,431.16

-2,278.4

Net Worth

-2,501.13

-2,404.31

-2,306.23

-2,153.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

69.93

50.43

18.07

100.83

yoy growth (%)

38.66

179.07

-82.07

-31.08

Raw materials

-20.76

-4.71

-117.94

-1,238.89

As % of sales

29.69

9.35

652.67

1,228.6

Employee costs

-36.03

-25.45

-20.63

-25.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-96.82

-146.7

-567.03

-1,355.98

Depreciation

-82.77

-111.93

-140.49

-150.3

Tax paid

0

-6.04

0

0

Working capital

-13.1

-38.79

-32.16

-1,233.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.66

179.07

-82.07

-31.08

Op profit growth

-52.09

-89.47

-64.41

1,275.57

EBIT growth

-33.98

-74.11

-58.23

425.63

Net profit growth

-36.61

-78.09

-48.57

183.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

225.1

215.93

167.73

109.17

281.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

225.1

215.93

167.73

109.17

281.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.49

12.76

11.3

5.8

0

PSL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PSL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashok Punj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R K Bahri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N C Sharma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harry Harinder Shourie

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Sharma.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C K Goel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Harsh Pateria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Manjula Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PSL Ltd

Summary

PSL Limited (PSL) is the largest manufacturer of high-grade large diameter Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in India, which was incorporated on 24th August 1987 as a Private Limited Company. PSL manufactures and supplies pipes certified to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards for oil, gas and water transmission as well as structural and piling applications for both onshore and offshore sector. With 12 pipe mills at multiple and strategically coast-based locations in Kandla, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur along with the recently commissioned Sharjah unit the company producing pipes, which accounts annual capacity of 1,175,000 MT per year. Other business segments that PSL caters to, include pipes coating, induction pipe bending and sacrificial anode manufacturing, rebar coating, modular furniture and structural building fabrication. The Company commenced its commercial operations for pipe coating plants and Fusion bonded epoxy coating plants in the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. PSL in technical collaboration with Lilly Powder Coating Inc (U.S.A), commissioned a plant for manufacture of Epoxy Powder Paint in special grades used for oil and gas pipelines, potable water and product, pipelines during the year 1990. The modern plant of the company was commissioned at Kandla in 1992 with a capacity to manufacture 1500 MT per annum of Galvalum Sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection system. In technical collaboration with UPC (Management Services)
