SectorSteel
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.99
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-203.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
124.93
124.93
124.93
124.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,626.06
-2,529.24
-2,431.16
-2,278.4
Net Worth
-2,501.13
-2,404.31
-2,306.23
-2,153.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
69.93
50.43
18.07
100.83
yoy growth (%)
38.66
179.07
-82.07
-31.08
Raw materials
-20.76
-4.71
-117.94
-1,238.89
As % of sales
29.69
9.35
652.67
1,228.6
Employee costs
-36.03
-25.45
-20.63
-25.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-96.82
-146.7
-567.03
-1,355.98
Depreciation
-82.77
-111.93
-140.49
-150.3
Tax paid
0
-6.04
0
0
Working capital
-13.1
-38.79
-32.16
-1,233.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.66
179.07
-82.07
-31.08
Op profit growth
-52.09
-89.47
-64.41
1,275.57
EBIT growth
-33.98
-74.11
-58.23
425.63
Net profit growth
-36.61
-78.09
-48.57
183.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
225.1
215.93
167.73
109.17
281.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
225.1
215.93
167.73
109.17
281.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.49
12.76
11.3
5.8
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashok Punj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R K Bahri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N C Sharma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harry Harinder Shourie
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Sharma.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C K Goel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Harsh Pateria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Manjula Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PSL Ltd
Summary
PSL Limited (PSL) is the largest manufacturer of high-grade large diameter Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in India, which was incorporated on 24th August 1987 as a Private Limited Company. PSL manufactures and supplies pipes certified to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards for oil, gas and water transmission as well as structural and piling applications for both onshore and offshore sector. With 12 pipe mills at multiple and strategically coast-based locations in Kandla, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur along with the recently commissioned Sharjah unit the company producing pipes, which accounts annual capacity of 1,175,000 MT per year. Other business segments that PSL caters to, include pipes coating, induction pipe bending and sacrificial anode manufacturing, rebar coating, modular furniture and structural building fabrication. The Company commenced its commercial operations for pipe coating plants and Fusion bonded epoxy coating plants in the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. PSL in technical collaboration with Lilly Powder Coating Inc (U.S.A), commissioned a plant for manufacture of Epoxy Powder Paint in special grades used for oil and gas pipelines, potable water and product, pipelines during the year 1990. The modern plant of the company was commissioned at Kandla in 1992 with a capacity to manufacture 1500 MT per annum of Galvalum Sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection system. In technical collaboration with UPC (Management Services)
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.