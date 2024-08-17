Summary

PSL Limited (PSL) is the largest manufacturer of high-grade large diameter Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in India, which was incorporated on 24th August 1987 as a Private Limited Company. PSL manufactures and supplies pipes certified to API (American Petroleum Institute) standards for oil, gas and water transmission as well as structural and piling applications for both onshore and offshore sector. With 12 pipe mills at multiple and strategically coast-based locations in Kandla, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur along with the recently commissioned Sharjah unit the company producing pipes, which accounts annual capacity of 1,175,000 MT per year. Other business segments that PSL caters to, include pipes coating, induction pipe bending and sacrificial anode manufacturing, rebar coating, modular furniture and structural building fabrication. The Company commenced its commercial operations for pipe coating plants and Fusion bonded epoxy coating plants in the year 1988 and 1989 respectively. PSL in technical collaboration with Lilly Powder Coating Inc (U.S.A), commissioned a plant for manufacture of Epoxy Powder Paint in special grades used for oil and gas pipelines, potable water and product, pipelines during the year 1990. The modern plant of the company was commissioned at Kandla in 1992 with a capacity to manufacture 1500 MT per annum of Galvalum Sacrificial anodes for cathodic protection system. In technical collaboration with UPC (Management Services)

Read More