PSL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.45
(-10.00%)
Oct 12, 2020|03:29:42 PM

PSL Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-96.82

-146.7

-567.03

-1,355.98

Depreciation

-82.77

-111.93

-140.49

-150.3

Tax paid

0

-6.04

0

0

Working capital

-13.1

-38.79

-32.16

-1,233.83

Other operating items

Operating

-192.69

-303.47

-739.68

-2,740.11

Capital expenditure

-6.9

0.05

15.81

0

Free cash flow

-199.6

-303.41

-723.86

-2,740.11

Equity raised

-4,960.39

-4,556.8

-3,110.18

-398.33

Investing

0

0

-130.34

0

Financing

-10.59

-10.05

28.82

34.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5,170.59

-4,870.28

-3,935.57

-3,103.63

