PSL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-96.82
-146.7
-567.03
-1,355.98
Depreciation
-82.77
-111.93
-140.49
-150.3
Tax paid
0
-6.04
0
0
Working capital
-13.1
-38.79
-32.16
-1,233.83
Other operating items
Operating
-192.69
-303.47
-739.68
-2,740.11
Capital expenditure
-6.9
0.05
15.81
0
Free cash flow
-199.6
-303.41
-723.86
-2,740.11
Equity raised
-4,960.39
-4,556.8
-3,110.18
-398.33
Investing
0
0
-130.34
0
Financing
-10.59
-10.05
28.82
34.81
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-5,170.59
-4,870.28
-3,935.57
-3,103.63
