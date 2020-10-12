PSL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
124.93
124.93
124.93
124.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2,626.06
-2,529.24
-2,431.16
-2,278.4
Net Worth
-2,501.13
-2,404.31
-2,306.23
-2,153.47
Minority Interest
Debt
3,859.58
3,859.98
3,870.17
3,880.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,358.45
1,455.67
1,563.94
1,726.76
Fixed Assets
1,144.07
1,226.84
1,326.66
1,438.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
174.27
174.27
174.27
174.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
6.05
Networking Capital
33.13
48.37
58.81
101.91
Inventories
16.31
26.2
20.67
19.52
Inventory Days
85.12
149.59
394.26
Sundry Debtors
3.81
9.53
6.59
9.63
Debtor Days
19.88
47.69
194.5
Other Current Assets
419.7
427.98
451.46
483.71
Sundry Creditors
-9.84
-10.16
-13.28
-5.16
Creditor Days
51.35
96.11
104.22
Other Current Liabilities
-396.85
-405.17
-406.63
-405.79
Cash
6.99
6.19
4.2
6.1
Total Assets
1,358.46
1,455.68
1,563.94
1,726.76
