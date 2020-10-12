iifl-logo-icon 1
PSL Ltd Key Ratios

0.45
(-10.00%)
Oct 12, 2020|03:29:42 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR PSL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

108.05

-60.76

-7.94

-61.18

Op profit growth

-99.56

-63.2

859.05

-44.91

EBIT growth

-83.45

-55.93

321.1

3.29

Net profit growth

-81.75

-47.11

145.78

71.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.83

-403.91

-430.72

-41.34

EBIT margin

-44.31

-557.28

-496.31

-108.49

Net profit margin

-60.99

-695.62

-516.15

-193.31

RoCE

-5.62

-25.62

-36.24

-6.57

RoNW

1.3

9.51

39.36

218.38

RoA

-1.93

-7.99

-9.42

-2.92

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-10.99

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-19.5

-73.98

-162.43

-79.4

Book value per share

-233.81

-186.32

-164.32

-18.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.03

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.07

-0.04

-0.12

P/B

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.53

EV/EBIDTA

675.06

-10.15

-3.69

-43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.54

0.03

0.01

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.16

641

476.54

517.86

Inventory days

85.26

398.11

1,160.88

1,923.56

Creditor days

-88.94

-42.24

-29.02

-120.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.92

31.58

25.13

3.94

Net debt / equity

-1.52

-1.85

-2.63

-27.56

Net debt / op. profit

-2,363.49

-9.86

-3.61

-39.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.04

-137.31

-470.37

-72.28

Employee costs

-25.12

-34.51

-15.35

-22.53

Other costs

-44.66

-332.07

-44.99

-46.52

