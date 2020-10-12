Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
108.05
-60.76
-7.94
-61.18
Op profit growth
-99.56
-63.2
859.05
-44.91
EBIT growth
-83.45
-55.93
321.1
3.29
Net profit growth
-81.75
-47.11
145.78
71.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.83
-403.91
-430.72
-41.34
EBIT margin
-44.31
-557.28
-496.31
-108.49
Net profit margin
-60.99
-695.62
-516.15
-193.31
RoCE
-5.62
-25.62
-36.24
-6.57
RoNW
1.3
9.51
39.36
218.38
RoA
-1.93
-7.99
-9.42
-2.92
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-10.99
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-19.5
-73.98
-162.43
-79.4
Book value per share
-233.81
-186.32
-164.32
-18.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.03
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.07
-0.04
-0.12
P/B
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.53
EV/EBIDTA
675.06
-10.15
-3.69
-43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.54
0.03
0.01
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.16
641
476.54
517.86
Inventory days
85.26
398.11
1,160.88
1,923.56
Creditor days
-88.94
-42.24
-29.02
-120.18
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.92
31.58
25.13
3.94
Net debt / equity
-1.52
-1.85
-2.63
-27.56
Net debt / op. profit
-2,363.49
-9.86
-3.61
-39.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.04
-137.31
-470.37
-72.28
Employee costs
-25.12
-34.51
-15.35
-22.53
Other costs
-44.66
-332.07
-44.99
-46.52
