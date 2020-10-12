Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
69.93
50.43
18.07
100.83
yoy growth (%)
38.66
179.07
-82.07
-31.08
Raw materials
-20.76
-4.71
-117.94
-1,238.89
As % of sales
29.69
9.35
652.67
1,228.6
Employee costs
-36.03
-25.45
-20.63
-25.67
As % of sales
51.52
50.47
114.16
25.46
Other costs
-34.84
-65.57
-310.28
-46.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.82
130.03
1,717.01
46.42
Operating profit
-21.71
-45.32
-430.78
-1,210.55
OPM
-31.04
-89.87
-2,383.84
-1,200.5
Depreciation
-82.77
-111.93
-140.49
-150.3
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.12
-0.86
-0.34
Other income
7.72
10.67
5.1
5.22
Profit before tax
-96.82
-146.7
-567.03
-1,355.98
Taxes
0
-6.04
0
0
Tax rate
0
4.12
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-96.82
-152.75
-567.03
-1,355.98
Exceptional items
0
0
-130.34
0
Net profit
-96.82
-152.75
-697.37
-1,355.98
yoy growth (%)
-36.61
-78.09
-48.57
183.95
NPM
-138.45
-302.88
-3,859.1
-1,344.72
