iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

PSL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.45
(-10.00%)
Oct 12, 2020|03:29:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR PSL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

69.93

50.43

18.07

100.83

yoy growth (%)

38.66

179.07

-82.07

-31.08

Raw materials

-20.76

-4.71

-117.94

-1,238.89

As % of sales

29.69

9.35

652.67

1,228.6

Employee costs

-36.03

-25.45

-20.63

-25.67

As % of sales

51.52

50.47

114.16

25.46

Other costs

-34.84

-65.57

-310.28

-46.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.82

130.03

1,717.01

46.42

Operating profit

-21.71

-45.32

-430.78

-1,210.55

OPM

-31.04

-89.87

-2,383.84

-1,200.5

Depreciation

-82.77

-111.93

-140.49

-150.3

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.12

-0.86

-0.34

Other income

7.72

10.67

5.1

5.22

Profit before tax

-96.82

-146.7

-567.03

-1,355.98

Taxes

0

-6.04

0

0

Tax rate

0

4.12

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-96.82

-152.75

-567.03

-1,355.98

Exceptional items

0

0

-130.34

0

Net profit

-96.82

-152.75

-697.37

-1,355.98

yoy growth (%)

-36.61

-78.09

-48.57

183.95

NPM

-138.45

-302.88

-3,859.1

-1,344.72

PSL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR PSL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.