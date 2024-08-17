iifl-logo-icon 1
PSL Ltd Quarterly Results

0.45
(-10.00%)
Oct 12, 2020|03:29:42 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019

Gross Sales

34.79

19.3

58.06

45.54

42.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.79

19.3

58.06

45.54

42.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

1.19

4.07

1

1.58

Total Income

35.81

20.49

62.13

46.54

44.01

Total Expenditure

38.18

33.45

60.55

48.46

47.11

PBIDT

-2.37

-12.96

1.58

-1.92

-3.1

Interest

6.79

9.46

10.17

10.78

6.81

PBDT

-9.16

-22.42

-8.59

-12.7

-9.91

Depreciation

20.46

25.31

27.5

26.44

26.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

1.3

0

2.11

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-29.62

-47.73

-37.39

-39.14

-38.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-29.62

-47.73

-37.39

-39.14

-38.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-29.62

-47.73

-37.39

-39.14

-38.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.37

-3.82

-2.99

-3.13

-3.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

124.93

124.93

124.93

124.93

124.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-6.81

-67.15

2.72

-4.21

-7.3

PBDTM(%)

-26.32

-116.16

-14.79

-27.88

-23.35

PATM(%)

-85.13

-247.3

-64.39

-85.94

-90.36

