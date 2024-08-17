PSL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
34.79
19.3
58.06
45.54
42.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.79
19.3
58.06
45.54
42.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
1.19
4.07
1
1.58
Total Income
35.81
20.49
62.13
46.54
44.01
Total Expenditure
38.18
33.45
60.55
48.46
47.11
PBIDT
-2.37
-12.96
1.58
-1.92
-3.1
Interest
6.79
9.46
10.17
10.78
6.81
PBDT
-9.16
-22.42
-8.59
-12.7
-9.91
Depreciation
20.46
25.31
27.5
26.44
26.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
1.3
0
2.11
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-29.62
-47.73
-37.39
-39.14
-38.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-29.62
-47.73
-37.39
-39.14
-38.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-29.62
-47.73
-37.39
-39.14
-38.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.37
-3.82
-2.99
-3.13
-3.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
124.93
124.93
124.93
124.93
124.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-6.81
-67.15
2.72
-4.21
-7.3
PBDTM(%)
-26.32
-116.16
-14.79
-27.88
-23.35
PATM(%)
-85.13
-247.3
-64.39
-85.94
-90.36
No Record Found
