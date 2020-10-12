PSL Ltd Management Discussions

COUNTRYS GENERAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO

The world economy grew by 2.9% in calendar year 2019, at its slowest pace since the global financial crises in 2008-09 and much below 3.6% expansion in calendar year 2018.

Just as Calendar Year 2020 started on a good note, the world was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus spread rapidly across the world, compelling governments to impose national lockdowns to break the chain of transmission, which brought economic activities to a near halt which severely impacted the prospective economic growth in last quarter of financial year 2019-20

Indias economic growth moderated in FY 2019-20 to 4.2% from 6.1% a year earlier due to weak domestic consumption, sluggish manufacturing, subdued investments, and extended monsoon, among others. The Union Budget 2020-21 also announced certain key policy measures for different sectors and stakeholder groups to create large-scale impact over the long term growth. However, while formulating these policy actions, the government was mindful not to indulge in fiscal indiscipline.

Notwithstanding the ensuing risks to the economy, India has the capacity and scale to expand its share in the global supply chain, which has been disrupted by COVID-19. Industry leaders see significant opportunities for Indian manufacturers to corner a fair share in the world trade, as global corporations look for alternative sourcing destinations to lower their dependence on China.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT

The pipeline Industry basically caters to three different segments namely water, oil and gas. Various steps have been initiated by Government of India to boost the production of the pipeline industry for all these three segments.

From an organisational standpoint, the Company views FY 201920 as an eventful and somewhat challenging year. On one hand, the COVID-19 situation added on to the prevailing roadblocks in the form of liquidity crunch, extended monsoons and overall conservatism. On the other, the re-emergence of the countrys incumbent leadership, post the general elections, ensures policy continuity and concerted action for the nations development. The rollout of multiple interventions through the year by the government to infuse liquidity and support the economy has been commendable.

As an organisation your Company is looking forward to the implementation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline, which will go a long way in spurring demand. In the Companys view, frontloading of infrastructure projects will give a much-needed boost to the economy and will ensure adequate employment.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Opportunities:

While the world is foreseeing significant de-growth in most economies, India is expected to be relatively resilient, even as the pandemic makes its impact on the countrys economy. Timely

interventions by the central and state governments, together with the efforts of medical and other professionals, have helped slow down the spread of the pandemic, when viewed in relation with Indias population size. On the economic front, the 20 lakh crore package announced by the central government will go a long way in shoring up and sustaining domestic demand. India continues to reap the benefits of favourable demographics and vibrant demand driven by aspirations of a growing population. The steep fall in oil prices is a big advantage to the Indian Government to source its energy requirements at relatively lower prices and simultaneously augment tax revenues with additional taxes on petro fuels. However to sustain growth momentum, India must modernise and expand its infrastructure in a meaningful way, as industrialisation, urbanisation and access to technology remain the key pillars of economic growth.

Threats:

While on the face of it the Union Budget 2020-21 announced by the Central Government, adequate optimistic thinking in the minds of various pipeline industry players on the basis of past experience in all probability the practical situation works out to be much different as unwanted delays are generally experienced in implementation of the Government projects due to slow decision making at bureaucratic level coupled with the Covid pandemic lockdown. A glaring example is the non-implementation of National Grid Policy announced by Government of India few years back which has flattered all optimistic plans made by pipe manufactures in last few years.

OUTLOOK

The peculiarity of Indian economy when compared with the economies of rest of the world clearly paints a bright picture for the manufacturing sector particularly for the one related to infrastructure development. Since pipeline industry is also an integral part of infrastructure development of the country, the organisations in pipeline industry were bound to get benefitted in the current financial year inspite of the threats stated above. However, the Covid induced near half in economic activities has affected the overall growth as expected. Moreover, stable Governments both at centre and in different states are expected to play a useful role in providing the required continuity for implementation of large projects which generally spread to few years after their commencement. Hence keeping in view the various external as well as internal factors, the overall outlook for the pipeline industry appears to be optimistic and in the absence of any major adverse scenario arising, the industry is likely to grow at an appreciable rate.

RISK AND CONCERNS

In the case of an Industry pertaining to a typical consumer product, the growth can be very easily predicted as a result of which the systematic planning for reaping the benefits of such growth can be put in practice. However, in an industry like pipeline which is solely dependent on infrastructure development of the Country the risks are too high because the said infrastructure development is always dependent on whims and fancies of Government in power.

Notwithstanding what is stated above generally in pipeline industry, your Company is presently suffering from additional disadvantage vis-a-vis the industry in general. This is so because as a consequential effect of few external and some internal factors the Company suffered a severe financial crunch in 2013 forcing your management to go through CDR process in accordance with RBI guidelines on the subject. As some of the stringent conditions imposed by CDR cell while approving a restructuring scheme of the Company in September, 2013 could not be completely complied with by the promoters group of the Company, the Company had to exist from the CDR mechanism. Since as a result of the severe financial crunch spread across few years and near stoppage of Companys production as a direct consequence thereof the networth of the Company got eroded due to which a reference had to be made to Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (‘BIFR). However, since Sick Industrial Companies Act, 1985 (‘SICA) was subsequently repealed, the Company has now approached National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT) with a view to have a resolution plan in place. The Company is presently in vulnerable position since in the absence a Resolution Plan coming in way during the insolvency and Resolution process of the company, the NCLT has finally ordered the Liquidation of the company. In view of this development the Company is unable to venture into bidding process of large sized business projects arising in the market.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has designed and implemented a process driven framework for internal financial controls in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. These controls have been established at the entity and process levels to comply with internal control requirements. The process adopted by your Company is best in class and commensurate with its size and scale of operations. These are strengthened as per the business need from time to time. The system of internal controls ensures timely and accurate financial reporting in accordance with the applicable accounting standards and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, listing agreements and management policies. The Company has also adopted risk based framework which is intended at proper mitigation, with increased transparency and accountability.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

As discussed earlier due to acute financial crunch faced by the Company in early 2013, the Companys business especially in this tight liquidity environment, suffered major setback and the Company had to request its lenders to restructure the financial package as per the prescribed RBI Guidelines in this regard. However, as some of the stringent conditions of the CDR Scheme approved for the Company in September, 2013 could not be complied with, the Company was exited from CDR process on 28th December, 2016. In order to ensure that at least some of the plants of the company are in running condition thereby avoiding the risks of them becoming unserviceable the company had entered into an Operation Maintenance and Management Agreement with Jindal Tabular Limited, to enable them to operate the said plant and to meet the cost of companys manpower employed in the said plant. Unfortunately due to sluggish economic conditions and few other reasons the said arrangement did not continue. The company however continued

to be engaged in keeping is plants busy by executing smaller projects procured by the company from its trusted customers for conversion of steel provided by them into pipes. Such limited operations were enabling the company to meet its fixed operating costs, although the company is not in a position to pay back to its lenders. Despite companys efforts to run the company as a going concern, the liquidity crunch forced the company to apply NCLT, Ahmedabad bench under Section 10 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 for initiating CIRP Consequently the CIRP was initiated w.e.f. 15th February, 2019 but as the Resolution Professional did not receive any Resolution plan within the prescribed extended time the COC recommended liquidation of Company which was thereafter approved by NCLT on 10th September, 2020.

In view of the above stated reduced operations companys standalone income was recorded at Rs.7765 Crores

HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The importance of Human Resource has increased with each passing year. We continuously emphasis on strengthening employee - employer relationship by formulating effective strategies and improvising functional processes vital to achieve the organizational goals. We believe in Human Resource Development wherein pools of competencies are identified that are required for delivering an output along with development of required skill through Training and Development.

As a responsible employer, the women safety parameters are also kept at a high statute. A committee for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace has been constituted wherein all the women falling within the purview of the organization have been provided a forum for redressal of their grievances, if any on this account. All the females enjoy a safe and secure working atmosphere with all the requisite facilities.

Our organization has a talent pool of different capabilities and can boast to be a cosmopolitan workforce since we are believer of equal opportunities to all. We practice processes like job rotation, multi-skilling, lateral hiring, training programs etc. to attract, develop and retain talents in the organization.

As a direct result of heavy losses faced by the company in the last 3 to 4 years after it is suffered severe financial crunch, the company had to unwillingly reduce its manpower burden so as to limit the pay-roll expenses. It is, however, a matter of pride for the company that no mass scale retrenchment of the workers was resorted to and those who ceased to be in the employment of the company before the initiation of CIRP by NCLT were paid all their dues so as to avoid any undue hardship to them.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Some of the statements in this Management and Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions may be "forwardlooking statements" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. However, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Since the Company has now been order to be liquidated initially as an ongoing concern failing which under the provision of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.