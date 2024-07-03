Summary

Kritika Wires Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kritika Wires Private Limited on May 31, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from to Kritika Wires Limited on May 03, 2018. The Companys business activity primarily is manufacturing, exporting and supplying of industrial steel wires and galvanized wires.The Company produces wires of high precision to the utmost care and satisfaction of its National and International customers. The Companys factory is located in Howrah, West Bengal and is well connected logistically.The Company has been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, infrastructure, railway and many more industries. The products manufactured by the Company are used for transmission and distribution of Electricity, manufacturing of concrete slippers, poles, bridges and other infrastructure facilities.In 2005, the company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon and alloy steel. Buoyant by the response from the market the company in course of further expansion in the year 2010 started various types of wire processing and manufacturing like galvanizing, stranding and barbed - steel wires. Thus the company has entered in diversified range of products on the basis of demand and supply in the market. With the governments thrust on electrification and infrastructural dev

