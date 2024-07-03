iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kritika Wires Ltd Share Price

10.92
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.45
  • Day's High11.62
  • 52 Wk High24.5
  • Prev. Close11.45
  • Day's Low10.87
  • 52 Wk Low 10.35
  • Turnover (lac)48.45
  • P/E26.63
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.34
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)290.78
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kritika Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

11.45

Prev. Close

11.45

Turnover(Lac.)

48.45

Day's High

11.62

Day's Low

10.87

52 Week's High

24.5

52 Week's Low

10.35

Book Value

3.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

290.78

P/E

26.63

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Kritika Wires Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Kritika Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kritika Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kritika Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.26

17.75

17.75

17.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.08

56.3

51.23

47.08

Net Worth

84.34

74.05

68.98

64.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

243.71

134.89

171.3

255.47

yoy growth (%)

80.66

-21.25

-32.94

24.38

Raw materials

-217.83

-116.04

-139.4

-212.24

As % of sales

89.38

86.02

81.37

83.07

Employee costs

-4.71

-4.42

-6.61

-6.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.55

1

1.9

7.72

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.54

-3.1

-2.43

Tax paid

-1.52

-0.22

-0.4

-2.64

Working capital

-1.72

4.56

13.61

2.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

80.66

-21.25

-32.94

24.38

Op profit growth

226.03

-43.06

-73.52

52.59

EBIT growth

118.81

-50.13

-52.25

61.75

Net profit growth

414

-47.91

-70.39

119.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kritika Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kritika Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

NARESH KUMAR AGARWAL

Managing Director

Hanuman Prasad Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Ankush Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Sanjeev Binani

Independent Director

RAJESH KUMAR CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Radhika Vyas

Company Secretary

Mahesh Kumar Sharma

Addtnl Independent Director

Shiv Kumar Saraff

Addtnl Independent Director

Niraj Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kritika Wires Ltd

Summary

Kritika Wires Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kritika Wires Private Limited on May 31, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from to Kritika Wires Limited on May 03, 2018. The Companys business activity primarily is manufacturing, exporting and supplying of industrial steel wires and galvanized wires.The Company produces wires of high precision to the utmost care and satisfaction of its National and International customers. The Companys factory is located in Howrah, West Bengal and is well connected logistically.The Company has been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, infrastructure, railway and many more industries. The products manufactured by the Company are used for transmission and distribution of Electricity, manufacturing of concrete slippers, poles, bridges and other infrastructure facilities.In 2005, the company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon and alloy steel. Buoyant by the response from the market the company in course of further expansion in the year 2010 started various types of wire processing and manufacturing like galvanizing, stranding and barbed - steel wires. Thus the company has entered in diversified range of products on the basis of demand and supply in the market. With the governments thrust on electrification and infrastructural dev
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kritika Wires Ltd share price today?

The Kritika Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.92 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kritika Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kritika Wires Ltd is ₹290.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kritika Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kritika Wires Ltd is 26.63 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kritika Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kritika Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kritika Wires Ltd is ₹10.35 and ₹24.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kritika Wires Ltd?

Kritika Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.99%, 3 Years at 67.19%, 1 Year at -3.38%, 6 Month at -44.55%, 3 Month at -32.01% and 1 Month at -13.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kritika Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kritika Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.35 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kritika Wires Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.