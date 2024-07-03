SectorSteel
Open₹11.45
Prev. Close₹11.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹48.45
Day's High₹11.62
Day's Low₹10.87
52 Week's High₹24.5
52 Week's Low₹10.35
Book Value₹3.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)290.78
P/E26.63
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.26
17.75
17.75
17.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.08
56.3
51.23
47.08
Net Worth
84.34
74.05
68.98
64.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
243.71
134.89
171.3
255.47
yoy growth (%)
80.66
-21.25
-32.94
24.38
Raw materials
-217.83
-116.04
-139.4
-212.24
As % of sales
89.38
86.02
81.37
83.07
Employee costs
-4.71
-4.42
-6.61
-6.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.55
1
1.9
7.72
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.54
-3.1
-2.43
Tax paid
-1.52
-0.22
-0.4
-2.64
Working capital
-1.72
4.56
13.61
2.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
80.66
-21.25
-32.94
24.38
Op profit growth
226.03
-43.06
-73.52
52.59
EBIT growth
118.81
-50.13
-52.25
61.75
Net profit growth
414
-47.91
-70.39
119.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
NARESH KUMAR AGARWAL
Managing Director
Hanuman Prasad Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Ankush Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sanjeev Binani
Independent Director
RAJESH KUMAR CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Radhika Vyas
Company Secretary
Mahesh Kumar Sharma
Addtnl Independent Director
Shiv Kumar Saraff
Addtnl Independent Director
Niraj Jindal
Reports by Kritika Wires Ltd

Summary
Summary
Kritika Wires Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kritika Wires Private Limited on May 31, 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from to Kritika Wires Limited on May 03, 2018. The Companys business activity primarily is manufacturing, exporting and supplying of industrial steel wires and galvanized wires.The Company produces wires of high precision to the utmost care and satisfaction of its National and International customers. The Companys factory is located in Howrah, West Bengal and is well connected logistically.The Company has been meeting the requirement of various clients in the government and private sectors like power, infrastructure, railway and many more industries. The products manufactured by the Company are used for transmission and distribution of Electricity, manufacturing of concrete slippers, poles, bridges and other infrastructure facilities.In 2005, the company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon and alloy steel. Buoyant by the response from the market the company in course of further expansion in the year 2010 started various types of wire processing and manufacturing like galvanizing, stranding and barbed - steel wires. Thus the company has entered in diversified range of products on the basis of demand and supply in the market. With the governments thrust on electrification and infrastructural dev
The Kritika Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.92 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kritika Wires Ltd is ₹290.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kritika Wires Ltd is 26.63 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kritika Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kritika Wires Ltd is ₹10.35 and ₹24.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kritika Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.99%, 3 Years at 67.19%, 1 Year at -3.38%, 6 Month at -44.55%, 3 Month at -32.01% and 1 Month at -13.78%.
