Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Kritika Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Kritika Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Kritika Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Kritika Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024