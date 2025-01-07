iifl-logo-icon 1
Kritika Wires Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.11
(1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

243.71

134.89

171.3

255.47

yoy growth (%)

80.66

-21.25

-32.94

24.38

Raw materials

-217.83

-116.04

-139.4

-212.24

As % of sales

89.38

86.02

81.37

83.07

Employee costs

-4.71

-4.42

-6.61

-6.07

As % of sales

1.93

3.28

3.86

2.37

Other costs

-13.51

-12.07

-21.16

-21.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.54

8.95

12.35

8.44

Operating profit

7.65

2.34

4.12

15.56

OPM

3.13

1.73

2.4

6.09

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.54

-3.1

-2.43

Interest expense

-2.55

-2.69

-5.51

-7.82

Other income

2.71

3.9

6.4

2.41

Profit before tax

5.55

1

1.9

7.72

Taxes

-1.52

-0.22

-0.4

-2.64

Tax rate

-27.46

-22.44

-21.17

-34.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.02

0.78

1.5

5.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.02

0.78

1.5

5.07

yoy growth (%)

414

-47.91

-70.39

119.1

NPM

1.65

0.58

0.87

1.98

