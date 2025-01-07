Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
243.71
134.89
171.3
255.47
yoy growth (%)
80.66
-21.25
-32.94
24.38
Raw materials
-217.83
-116.04
-139.4
-212.24
As % of sales
89.38
86.02
81.37
83.07
Employee costs
-4.71
-4.42
-6.61
-6.07
As % of sales
1.93
3.28
3.86
2.37
Other costs
-13.51
-12.07
-21.16
-21.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.54
8.95
12.35
8.44
Operating profit
7.65
2.34
4.12
15.56
OPM
3.13
1.73
2.4
6.09
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.54
-3.1
-2.43
Interest expense
-2.55
-2.69
-5.51
-7.82
Other income
2.71
3.9
6.4
2.41
Profit before tax
5.55
1
1.9
7.72
Taxes
-1.52
-0.22
-0.4
-2.64
Tax rate
-27.46
-22.44
-21.17
-34.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.02
0.78
1.5
5.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.02
0.78
1.5
5.07
yoy growth (%)
414
-47.91
-70.39
119.1
NPM
1.65
0.58
0.87
1.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.