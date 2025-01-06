iifl-logo-icon 1
Kritika Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.92
(-4.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Kritika Wires FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.55

1

1.9

7.72

Depreciation

-2.25

-2.54

-3.1

-2.43

Tax paid

-1.52

-0.22

-0.4

-2.64

Working capital

-1.72

4.56

13.61

2.72

Other operating items

Operating

0.04

2.79

12.01

5.36

Capital expenditure

3.14

-23.83

2.41

7.88

Free cash flow

3.18

-21.03

14.42

13.24

Equity raised

94.28

92.51

77.53

57

Investing

0.07

0.02

-0.75

-0.31

Financing

-9.76

1.02

3.86

18.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.78

72.52

95.06

87.96

