Kritika Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.55
1
1.9
7.72
Depreciation
-2.25
-2.54
-3.1
-2.43
Tax paid
-1.52
-0.22
-0.4
-2.64
Working capital
-1.72
4.56
13.61
2.72
Other operating items
Operating
0.04
2.79
12.01
5.36
Capital expenditure
3.14
-23.83
2.41
7.88
Free cash flow
3.18
-21.03
14.42
13.24
Equity raised
94.28
92.51
77.53
57
Investing
0.07
0.02
-0.75
-0.31
Financing
-9.76
1.02
3.86
18.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.78
72.52
95.06
87.96
