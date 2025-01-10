Kritika Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.26
17.75
17.75
17.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.08
56.3
51.23
47.08
Net Worth
84.34
74.05
68.98
64.83
Minority Interest
Debt
40.09
22.02
21.27
31.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.06
0.18
0.29
Total Liabilities
124.43
96.13
90.43
96.23
Fixed Assets
26.19
19.15
18.21
19.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.15
1.11
1.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.18
0.11
0.15
Networking Capital
74.51
73.96
60.25
69.19
Inventories
43.8
41.63
38.35
30.59
Inventory Days
57.43
82.76
Sundry Debtors
41.98
35.95
50.99
58.7
Debtor Days
76.36
158.82
Other Current Assets
16.83
18.63
4.29
8.74
Sundry Creditors
-24.84
-19.89
-29.73
-25.49
Creditor Days
44.52
68.96
Other Current Liabilities
-3.26
-2.36
-3.65
-3.35
Cash
23.49
1.68
10.75
6.04
Total Assets
124.44
96.12
90.43
96.23
