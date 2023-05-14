Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 20th (Twentieth) Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

Kritika Wires Limited (KWL) incorporated in the year 2004 is engaged in the manufacturing of all types of Steel wire and galvanized wire for nearly two decades. The company is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 certified company. KWL is having its registered office at 1A, Bonfield Lane, Kolkata-700001 and manufacturing unit at Sankrail Industrial Park with an installed capacity of 66,200 MTPA.

The company is run by well experienced entrepreneurs who are in the field of manufacturing for nearly three decades.

The Board consists of members carrying vast experience in the field of Management, Finance, Manufacturing and Marketing. The Board is also actively involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company along with the support of a team of qualified and experienced professional.

Financial Highlights

The Financial Statements are prepared and presented in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) (Amendment) Rules, 2016 notified under Section 133 read with sub-section (1) of section 210A of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as applicable.

Financial highlights of the Company during the year under review are as under:

Amount in Lakhs (Rs.)

Particulars Year ended 31st March, 2024 Year ended 31st March, 2023 Total Income 43843.13 28676.09 Total Expenses 42461.57 27896.11 Profit or Loss before Extraordinary items and Exceptional items 1381.56 779.98 Less: Exceptional Items - - Less: Extraordinary Items - - Profit before tax 1381.56 779.98 Less: Current tax 350.53 199.53 Less: Deferred tax (9.04) (18.13) Profit after Tax 1040.07 598.58 Other Comprehensive Income (11.40) (2.67) Total Comprehensive Income for the period/year 1028.67 595.91

During the year under review, the performance of the Company was satisfactory. The total income during the year under review has increased by 52.89.% from Rs. 28,676.09 lakhs in the previous to Rs. 43,843.13 lakhs. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) was Rs. 1,381.56 lakhs against Rs. 779.98 lakhs in the previous year. The Profit After Tax (PAT) was Rs. 1,040.07 lakhs against Rs. 598.58 lakhs in the previous year.

Change in nature of business

There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year.

Management Discussion and Analysis

The Companys business activity primarily falls within a single business segment i.e., manufacturing, exporting and supplying of industrial steel wires and galvanized wires. The analysis on the performance of the industry, the Company, internal control systems, risk management are presented in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this report.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Transfer of unpaid & Unclaimed Dividends & Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF):

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 (“IEPF Rules”), there are no unpaid & unclaimed dividend pending with the Company, hence there is no amount transferred to IEPF.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital was increased from Rs. 18,50,00,000/- divided into 9.25.00. 000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 54,00,00,000/- divided into 27.00. 00.000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, by creation of further 17,75,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Equity Shares:

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March,2024 was Rs.53,25,60,000/- divided into 26,62,80,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each..

Sweat Equity Shares:

In terms of Sub-rule (13) of Rule 8 of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

Differential Voting Rights:

In terms of Rule 4(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any share with Differential Voting Rights.

Employee Stock Options:

In terms of Rule 12(9) of Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options.

Issue of Bonus Shares:

On 26thOctober, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved issuance of Bonus Shares in the proportion of 2:1 i.e., 2 (Two) Bonus equity share of Rs. 2/- fully paid-up for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held by the existing members, and the same was approved by members vide postal ballot dated 28th November, 2023.

RESERVES

During the year under review, your Directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to Reserves.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in Form MGT - 7 is in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and is available on the website of the Company at www.kritikawires.com.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

No material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this report which may affect the financial position of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy:

Considering the nature of business of the Company, energy does not form a significant portion of the cost for the Company yet wherever possible and feasible, continuous efforts are being made for conservation of energy and minimizing power cost.

Technology Absorption:

We are well aware of latest technology being available in our field of operation. Necessary training is imparted to the relevant people from time to time as and when required, to make them well acquainted with the latest technology.

Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo:

The Company is continuously in search of new market throughout the globe for making its presence worldwide.

During the year under review, the details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as given below:

(Rs. In lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 20232024 Financial Year 20222023 Earning in Foreign Currencies 110.75 254.33 Expenditure in Foreign Currencies 2016.77 3015.10

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Companys Risk Management assessment and policies and process are established to identify and analyse the risk faced by the Company, to set appropriate risk limit and controls and to monitor such risk and compliance with the same.

The risks existing in the internal and external environment are periodically identified and reviewed, based on which, the cost of treating risks is assessed and risk treatment plans are devised.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantee or made any investment under provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the particulars of all loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company are given in notes to Financial Statements.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with Related Parties during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business and the provision of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. There are no materially significant related party transactions during the period under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or other designated person which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC- 2 is not required. However, details of all related party transactions are given in Notes to Financial Statements.

The related party transactions/contacts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company with its Related Parties are pre-approved by the Audit Committee. All Related Parties Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review on a quarterly basis.

The policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded on the Companys website www.kritikawires.com .

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEES AND MANAGEMENT

Composition:

The composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees, viz., Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are in accordance with Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [“SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015”], wherever applicable.

Induction to Board:

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board, in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 read with Schedule IV to the Act and applicable SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 had appointed Mr. Rajiv Adukia (DIN: 10371673) and Mrs. Pooja Bacchawat (DIN: 09011940) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from 26thOctober, 2023, not liable to retire by rotation. Subsequently, the appointment of Mr. Rajiv Adukia and Mrs. Pooja Bacchawat was approved by the members of the Company through Postal Ballot dated 28th November, 2023. The Independent Directors bring to the Board extensive knowledge and experience in areas of Governance, Risk Management and Finance.

Retirement by Rotation:

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two-third of the total number of Directors (excluding independent directors) shall be liable to retire by rotation.

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of not exceeding five years from the date of their appointment and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Accordingly, Mr. Ankush Agarwal (DIN: 08071021), Executive Whole-time Director, being the longest in the office among the Directors liable to retire by rotation, retires from the Board this year and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

The brief resume and other details relating to Ankush Agarwal (DIN: 08071021) who is proposed to be re-appointed, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is incorporated in the annexure to the notice calling ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Meetings of the Board:

During the year under review, 9 (Nine) meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held on 3rd May 2023, 30th May 2023, 26th July 2023, 14th August 2023, 6th September 2023, 26th October 2023, 9th November 2023, 20th December 2023 and 9th February 2024 respectively. The gap between two consecutive meetings of the Board of Directors was less than 120 days.

Meeting of Independent Directors:

To comply with the provisions of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors met once during the Financial Year 2023-2024 on 08th March, 2024, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the management team and interalia reviewed -

• The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;

• The performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-executive Directors; and

• The quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure) Regulations, 2015.

Familarisation Programme for Independent Directors:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents / brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarise with the Companys procedures and practices.

Periodic presentations are made at the Board and Committee meetings on business and performance updates of the Company including Finance, Sales, Marketing of the Companys major business segments, practices relating to Human Resources, global business environment, business strategy and risks involved.

The details of the familiarization programme policy of the Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company at www.kritikawires.com .

Board Evaluation:

The Board of Directors of the Company ensures formation and monitoring of robust evaluation framework of the Individual Directors including Chairman of the Board, Board as a whole and various Committees thereof and carries out the evaluation of the Board, the Committees of the Board and Individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board on annual basis.

Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Directors being evaluated.

Board Evaluation for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 has been completed by the Company internally which included the evaluation of the performance of the Board as a whole, Board Committees and Directors individually including the Chairman of the Board and results of the same were shared with the Board.

Key Managerial Personnel:

The Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 are:

S. No. Name Designation 1. Mr. Naresh Kumar Agarwal Chairman and Whole-time Director 2. Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal Managing Director 3. Mr. Ankush Agarwal Wholetime Director 4. Mr. Anand Kumar Sharma Chief Financial Officer 5. Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

During the year under review, there has been no change in the Key Managerial Personnel.

Board Committees:

There are 4 (four) committees of the Board as on 31st March, 2024:

a) Audit Committee

The Board of Directors had constituted Audit Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013and Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. The Committee has adopted a Charter for its functioning. The primary objective of the Committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting.

The composition of Audit Committee as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Name Category Designation Mr. Rajiv Adukia Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Niraj Jindal Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Shiv Kumar Saraff Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal Managing Director Member

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Company Secretary acts as secretary to Committee.

During the year, 6 (six) meetings of Audit Committee were held on 30th May, 2023,14th August, 2023, 6th September, 2023, 26th October, 2023, 9th November, 2023 and 9thFebruary, 2024 respectively.

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Board of Directors had constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee in compliance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. This Committee identifies the persons, who are qualified to become Directors of the Company / who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and also carries out evaluation of every directors performance.

The composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Name Category Designation Mr. Rajiv Adukia Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Niraj Jindal Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Shiv Kumar Saraff Non-Executive Independent Director Member

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Company Secretary acts as secretary to Committee. During the year, 1 (One) meeting of Committee was held on 26th October, 2023

c) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee

Your Company has a defined Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in compliance with the requirements of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The composition of CSR Committee as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Name Category Designation Mr. Rajiv Adukia Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Niraj Jindal Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Shiv Kumar Saraff Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Hanuman Prasad Agarwal Managing Director Member

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Company Secretary acts as secretary to Committee.

During the year, 1 (One) meeting of CSR Committee was held on 07th March,2024.

d) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Your Directors have constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee in compliance with the requirements of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

Name Category Designation Mr. Rajiv Adukia Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Mr. Niraj Jindal Non-Executive Independent Director Member Mr. Shiv Kumar Saraff Non-Executive Independent Director Member

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, Company Secretary acts as secretary to Committee.

During the year, 1 (One) meeting of Committee was held on 26th October, 2023.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit / loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Vigil Mechanish / Whistle Blower Policy

In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion and in line with our Vision of being one of the most respected Companies in India, the Company is committed to high standards of Corporate Governance and Stakeholder responsibility. The Company has a vigil mechanism that ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with concerns and also that no discrimination is made to any person for a genuinely raised concern through its Whistle Blower Policy approved and adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company in compliance with the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

The Policy provides adequate protection to the Directors, employees and Business associates who report unethical practices and irregularities. Any incidents that are reported are investigated and suitable action is taken in line with the Whistle Blower Policy.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages a whistle blower to report genuine concern or grievances and provides for adequate safeguard against victimization of the whistle blower who avails of such mechanism as well as direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The functioning of the Vigil Mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the whistle blowers have been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.kritikawires.com .

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. There was no Company which has become or ceased to be Companys Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate during the Financial Year 2023-24.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITSADEQUECY

The Company has laid down an adequate system of internal controls, policies and procedures for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The current system of internal financial control is aligned with the statutory requirements. Effectiveness of internal financial control is ensured through management reviews, controlled self-assessment and independent testing by the Internal Auditor.

AUDIT AND ALLIED MATTERS

Statutory Auditors:

M/s G.P. Agrawal & Co. (FRN: 302082E) Chartered Accountants, have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 20th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024.

The tenure of existing Statutory Auditors is expiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board of Directors recommended the appointment of M/s. G.P. Agrawal & Co. (FRN: 302082E) Chartered Accountants, for a further period of 5 (five) years, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

The Statutory Auditor Report to the members for the year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. Also there has been no instance of fraud reported by the statutory auditors for the period under review.

Internal Auditors:

As recommended by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had re-appointed M/s. M. Kumar Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct internal audit of the Company and their report on findings is submitted to the Audit Committee on periodic basis.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had re-appointed Mr. Rajesh Ghorawat, Company Secretary in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the prescribed Form MR- 3 is appended as to this Boards Report.

Cost Audit:

The Company has maintained cost records for the products as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section148 of the Companies Act, 2013. M/s. Sohan Lal Jalan and Associates, Cost Accountants, has carried out the cost audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company adheres to follow the best corporate governance. As per Regulation 34 read with Schedule V (C) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate received from the Statutory Auditors confirming compliance is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year under review impacting the going concern status and the operations of the Company in future.

DISCLOSURE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Ac) and Rules made there under, your Company have constituted Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at workplace.

During the year under review, no complaint was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION RATIO TO DIRECTORS/KMP/EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as forming part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, your Company has undertaken projects/programs in accordance with the CSR Policy. The details of the CSR projects are given as ‘Annexure -A to this Report.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

Secretarial Standards:

The company has complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards SS-1 and SS-2 with respect to convening of Board Meetings and General Meetings during the period under review.

Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors place on record sincere gratitude and appreciation for all the employees at all levels for their hard work, solidarity, cooperation and dedication during the year. The Board conveys its appreciation for its customers, shareholders, suppliers as well as vendors, bankers, business associates, regulatory and government authorities for their continued support.