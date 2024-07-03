iifl-logo-icon 1
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Share Price

4.62
(-5.13%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.62
  • Day's High4.62
  • 52 Wk High5.6
  • Prev. Close4.87
  • Day's Low4.62
  • 52 Wk Low 3.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-78.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.62

Prev. Close

4.87

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

4.62

Day's Low

4.62

52 Week's High

5.6

52 Week's Low

3.07

Book Value

-78.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

13 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.01%

Non-Promoter- 28.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

141.11

141.11

141.11

141.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,023.75

-926.29

-875.3

-799.84

Net Worth

-882.64

-785.18

-734.19

-658.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

417.86

548.27

409.13

186.33

yoy growth (%)

-23.78

34

119.57

689.36

Raw materials

-328.41

-434.94

-363.7

-211.19

As % of sales

78.59

79.32

88.89

113.34

Employee costs

-9.77

-20.63

-12.39

-0.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-75.7

-75.04

-92.26

-181.29

Depreciation

-44.31

-51.13

-44.9

-41.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-52.43

-46.52

-67.25

-145.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.78

34

119.57

689.36

Op profit growth

-163.17

-145.26

-43

-66.68

EBIT growth

85.17

-65.61

-25.06

-56.63

Net profit growth

0.88

-18.66

-49.1

-39.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015

Gross Sales

1,144.5

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,144.5

Other Operating Income

3.19

Other Income

10.26

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sujata Agarwal

Independent Director

Aritro Roy

Chairman & Managing Director

Subham Bhagat

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Satish Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Sharat Malik

Independent Director

Debasish Mukherjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

Summary

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. (erstwhile Ankit Steel Works Private Limited) was incorporated on 7th August 2002 and renamed as Ankit Metal & Power Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company on 8th July 2004. Pursuant to change in the corporate status of the Company from Private to Public, the name of the company was further changed to Ankit Metal & Power Limited effective from 31st August 2004. The Company has come a long way to position itself as one of the integrated steel plant to produce rolled products comprising of TMT Bars, Sponge Iron, Steel Melting shop, Billets and Rolling Mill along with 12.5 MW Captive Power Plant.The company has setting up an Integrated Steel Plant at village Chhatna, Jorehira in Bankura District of West Bengal. This project comprising of (i) 1,05,000 TPA Sponge Iron Plant (ii) 65,140 TPA Billet Casting Plant (iii) 1,00,000 TPA Re-Rolling Mill (iv) 8.5 MW Waste Heat Recovery Based (WHRB) captive power plant (utilising the waste gases from the sponge iron plant) and (v) 4 MW Atmospheric Fluidised Bed Combustion (AFBC) based captive power plant.The First Phase comprising of Sponge Iron Plant has commenced commercial operations in October 2005. A part of the 2nd Phase comprising of Steel Melting Shop for manufacturing of Ingots / Billets has started production in January 2006. The remaining of 2nd Phase comprising of Re-rolling mill and the WHRB Captive Power Plant are estimated to be commissioned in July, 2007, whereas the AFBC Captive Power Plant is
Company FAQs

What is the Ankit Metal & Power Ltd share price today?

The Ankit Metal & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is ₹65.19 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ankit Metal & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹5.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd?

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.06%, 3 Years at -31.22%, 1 Year at -0.65%, 6 Month at 17.86%, 3 Month at 42.59% and 1 Month at 33.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.98 %

