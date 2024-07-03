Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹4.62
Prev. Close₹4.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹4.62
Day's Low₹4.62
52 Week's High₹5.6
52 Week's Low₹3.07
Book Value₹-78.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
141.11
141.11
141.11
141.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,023.75
-926.29
-875.3
-799.84
Net Worth
-882.64
-785.18
-734.19
-658.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
417.86
548.27
409.13
186.33
yoy growth (%)
-23.78
34
119.57
689.36
Raw materials
-328.41
-434.94
-363.7
-211.19
As % of sales
78.59
79.32
88.89
113.34
Employee costs
-9.77
-20.63
-12.39
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-75.7
-75.04
-92.26
-181.29
Depreciation
-44.31
-51.13
-44.9
-41.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-52.43
-46.52
-67.25
-145.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.78
34
119.57
689.36
Op profit growth
-163.17
-145.26
-43
-66.68
EBIT growth
85.17
-65.61
-25.06
-56.63
Net profit growth
0.88
-18.66
-49.1
-39.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1,144.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,144.5
Other Operating Income
3.19
Other Income
10.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sujata Agarwal
Independent Director
Aritro Roy
Chairman & Managing Director
Subham Bhagat
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Satish Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Sharat Malik
Independent Director
Debasish Mukherjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ankit Metal & Power Ltd
Summary
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd. (erstwhile Ankit Steel Works Private Limited) was incorporated on 7th August 2002 and renamed as Ankit Metal & Power Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company on 8th July 2004. Pursuant to change in the corporate status of the Company from Private to Public, the name of the company was further changed to Ankit Metal & Power Limited effective from 31st August 2004. The Company has come a long way to position itself as one of the integrated steel plant to produce rolled products comprising of TMT Bars, Sponge Iron, Steel Melting shop, Billets and Rolling Mill along with 12.5 MW Captive Power Plant.The company has setting up an Integrated Steel Plant at village Chhatna, Jorehira in Bankura District of West Bengal. This project comprising of (i) 1,05,000 TPA Sponge Iron Plant (ii) 65,140 TPA Billet Casting Plant (iii) 1,00,000 TPA Re-Rolling Mill (iv) 8.5 MW Waste Heat Recovery Based (WHRB) captive power plant (utilising the waste gases from the sponge iron plant) and (v) 4 MW Atmospheric Fluidised Bed Combustion (AFBC) based captive power plant.The First Phase comprising of Sponge Iron Plant has commenced commercial operations in October 2005. A part of the 2nd Phase comprising of Steel Melting Shop for manufacturing of Ingots / Billets has started production in January 2006. The remaining of 2nd Phase comprising of Re-rolling mill and the WHRB Captive Power Plant are estimated to be commissioned in July, 2007, whereas the AFBC Captive Power Plant is
Read More
The Ankit Metal & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is ₹65.19 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ankit Metal & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ankit Metal & Power Ltd is ₹3.07 and ₹5.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.06%, 3 Years at -31.22%, 1 Year at -0.65%, 6 Month at 17.86%, 3 Month at 42.59% and 1 Month at 33.91%.
