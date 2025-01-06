Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-75.7
-75.04
-92.26
-181.29
Depreciation
-44.31
-51.13
-44.9
-41.21
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-52.43
-46.52
-67.25
-145.54
Other operating items
Operating
-172.44
-172.69
-204.42
-368.05
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.06
-0.16
Free cash flow
-172.44
-172.7
-204.36
-368.21
Equity raised
-1,599.43
-1,448.82
-1,263.46
-900.81
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.64
14.4
14.3
39.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,759.24
-1,607.13
-1,453.52
-1,229.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.