Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.38
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

Ankit Met.Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-75.7

-75.04

-92.26

-181.29

Depreciation

-44.31

-51.13

-44.9

-41.21

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-52.43

-46.52

-67.25

-145.54

Other operating items

Operating

-172.44

-172.69

-204.42

-368.05

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.06

-0.16

Free cash flow

-172.44

-172.7

-204.36

-368.21

Equity raised

-1,599.43

-1,448.82

-1,263.46

-900.81

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.64

14.4

14.3

39.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,759.24

-1,607.13

-1,453.52

-1,229.45

