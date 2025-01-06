iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.38
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

417.86

548.27

409.13

186.33

yoy growth (%)

-23.78

34

119.57

689.36

Raw materials

-328.41

-434.94

-363.7

-211.19

As % of sales

78.59

79.32

88.89

113.34

Employee costs

-9.77

-20.63

-12.39

-0.64

As % of sales

2.33

3.76

3.03

0.34

Other costs

-92.47

-72.44

-77.79

-53.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.13

13.21

19.01

28.45

Operating profit

-12.8

20.25

-44.75

-78.53

OPM

-3.06

3.69

-10.93

-42.14

Depreciation

-44.31

-51.13

-44.9

-41.21

Interest expense

-18.64

-44.23

-2.65

-61.71

Other income

0.05

0.06

0.05

0.16

Profit before tax

-75.7

-75.04

-92.26

-181.29

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-75.7

-75.04

-92.26

-181.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-75.7

-75.04

-92.26

-181.29

yoy growth (%)

0.88

-18.66

-49.1

-39.42

NPM

-18.11

-13.68

-22.55

-97.29

Ankit Met.Power : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ankit Metal & Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.