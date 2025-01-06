Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
417.86
548.27
409.13
186.33
yoy growth (%)
-23.78
34
119.57
689.36
Raw materials
-328.41
-434.94
-363.7
-211.19
As % of sales
78.59
79.32
88.89
113.34
Employee costs
-9.77
-20.63
-12.39
-0.64
As % of sales
2.33
3.76
3.03
0.34
Other costs
-92.47
-72.44
-77.79
-53.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.13
13.21
19.01
28.45
Operating profit
-12.8
20.25
-44.75
-78.53
OPM
-3.06
3.69
-10.93
-42.14
Depreciation
-44.31
-51.13
-44.9
-41.21
Interest expense
-18.64
-44.23
-2.65
-61.71
Other income
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.16
Profit before tax
-75.7
-75.04
-92.26
-181.29
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-75.7
-75.04
-92.26
-181.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-75.7
-75.04
-92.26
-181.29
yoy growth (%)
0.88
-18.66
-49.1
-39.42
NPM
-18.11
-13.68
-22.55
-97.29
