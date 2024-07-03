Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
1,144.5
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,144.5
Other Operating Income
3.19
Other Income
10.26
Total Income
1,157.94
Total Expenditure
1,164.53
PBIDT
-6.57
Interest
113.09
PBDT
-119.68
Depreciation
73.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-193.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-193.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-193.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-15.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
122.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,08,95,500
Public Shareholding (%)
33.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
8,11,80,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66.5
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.57
PBDTM(%)
-10.45
PATM(%)
-16.89
