Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
141.11
141.11
141.11
141.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,023.75
-926.29
-875.3
-799.84
Net Worth
-882.64
-785.18
-734.19
-658.73
Minority Interest
Debt
1,104.91
1,139.66
1,170.02
1,196.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
222.27
354.48
435.83
537.99
Fixed Assets
473.44
489.89
503.89
548.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.12
0.12
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-252.35
-136.18
-69.09
-10.94
Inventories
571.86
596.97
569.92
531.38
Inventory Days
497.81
353.75
Sundry Debtors
61.49
35.54
51.33
111.66
Debtor Days
44.83
74.33
Other Current Assets
87.1
96.19
90.31
83.44
Sundry Creditors
-590.56
-602.11
-470.59
-496.88
Creditor Days
411.05
330.78
Other Current Liabilities
-382.24
-262.77
-310.07
-240.54
Cash
1.09
0.65
0.91
0.62
Total Assets
222.25
354.48
435.82
538
