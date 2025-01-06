iifl-logo-icon 1
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Balance Sheet

4.38
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

141.11

141.11

141.11

141.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,023.75

-926.29

-875.3

-799.84

Net Worth

-882.64

-785.18

-734.19

-658.73

Minority Interest

Debt

1,104.91

1,139.66

1,170.02

1,196.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

222.27

354.48

435.83

537.99

Fixed Assets

473.44

489.89

503.89

548.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.12

0.12

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-252.35

-136.18

-69.09

-10.94

Inventories

571.86

596.97

569.92

531.38

Inventory Days

497.81

353.75

Sundry Debtors

61.49

35.54

51.33

111.66

Debtor Days

44.83

74.33

Other Current Assets

87.1

96.19

90.31

83.44

Sundry Creditors

-590.56

-602.11

-470.59

-496.88

Creditor Days

411.05

330.78

Other Current Liabilities

-382.24

-262.77

-310.07

-240.54

Cash

1.09

0.65

0.91

0.62

Total Assets

222.25

354.48

435.82

538

Ankit Met.Power : related Articles

No Record Found

