Ankit Metal & Power Ltd Key Ratios

4.16
(-5.02%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.46

EBIT margin

-6.99

Net profit margin

-16.84

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

Dividend per share

0

Cash EPS

-21.87

Book value per share

25.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-0.13

P/B

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-184.36

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

Inventory days

Creditor days

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.7

Net debt / equity

3.8

Net debt / op. profit

-69.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.9

Employee costs

-1.47

Other costs

-10.08

