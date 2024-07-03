iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Share Price

305.45
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:58:42 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 305.45
  Day's High 305.45
  52 Wk High 306
  Prev. Close 290.95
  Day's Low 305.45
  52 Wk Low 175
  Turnover (lac) 329.73
  P/E 35.82
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 269.71
  EPS 8.13
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 5,504.8
  Div. Yield 0
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

305.45

Prev. Close

290.95

Turnover(Lac.)

329.73

Day's High

305.45

Day's Low

305.45

52 Week's High

306

52 Week's Low

175

Book Value

269.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,504.8

P/E

35.82

EPS

8.13

Divi. Yield

0

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:18 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.53%

Foreign: 45.53%

Indian: 5.62%

Non-Promoter- 1.01%

Institutions: 1.01%

Non-Institutions: 47.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

180.22

180.22

180.22

180.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,967.87

3,148.29

1,556.02

1,340.56

Net Worth

5,148.09

3,328.51

1,736.24

1,520.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,891.55

1,758.12

2,074.44

1,516.39

yoy growth (%)

7.58

-15.24

36.8

-4.62

Raw materials

-1,209.72

-1,078.95

-1,219.18

-862.2

As % of sales

63.95

61.36

58.77

56.85

Employee costs

-92.46

-97.34

-102.57

-94.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

158.6

94.32

184.16

84.91

Depreciation

-70.18

-46.2

-34.13

-33.19

Tax paid

-25.08

-1.77

-55.49

-19.74

Working capital

-8.93

-33.46

56.85

120.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.58

-15.24

36.8

-4.62

Op profit growth

44.48

-27.95

62.88

-18.32

EBIT growth

36.74

-37.64

83.08

-20.88

Net profit growth

44.25

-28.06

97.43

14.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,415.28

3,488.42

2,698.26

1,891.55

1,758.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,415.28

3,488.42

2,698.26

1,891.55

1,758.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.13

1,199.93

4.56

10.98

12.59

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj

Managing Director

Pranav Bhardwaj

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neelam Kothari

Non Executive Director

Surhit Bhardwaj

Director (Technical)

Ramchandra Vasant Dalvi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sajiv Dhawan

Independent Non Exe. Director

A S Kapre

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinita Bahri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mattegunta Anjani Venkatramana Goutham

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tirthnath Indranath Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashutosh Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

Summary

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag Group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company got incorporated in 1984 and is presently engaged in manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled Products and with captive power plant capacity of 108 million KwH.The company has set up a state of art integrated plant at Bhandara, India to produce 200000 tonnes per annum of high quality steel using ironore and non-coking coal as basic inputs. The products are spring steel rounds flats, carbon steel and alloy steel. They are used by automobile leaf spring manufacturers, engineering goods manufacturers and the forgings industry Spring steel forms 70% of the total production.The plant comprises a 1,50,000 tonnes per annum Direct Reduction Plant, to produce sponge iron for captive consumption in the Steel Melting Shop. This shop comprises a 50/60 tonnes ultra high power Electric Are Furnace with Eccentric bottom arrangement; a Ladle auto mould level controller and electromagnetic stirrer. The billets produced at the steel melting shop are rolled at the Mannesmann Demag Designed ultra modern 18 stand Continous mill.This mill has a walking hearth reheating furnace, quick roll-changing facilities, a 65 metres long walk and wait type modern cooling bed and above all compu
Company FAQs

What is the Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd share price today?

The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is ₹5504.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is 35.82 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is ₹175 and ₹306 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd?

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.45%, 3 Years at 59.28%, 1 Year at 40.01%, 6 Month at 24.71%, 3 Month at 26.60% and 1 Month at 34.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.16 %
Institutions - 1.02 %
Public - 47.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

