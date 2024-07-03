Summary

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag Group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company got incorporated in 1984 and is presently engaged in manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled Products and with captive power plant capacity of 108 million KwH.The company has set up a state of art integrated plant at Bhandara, India to produce 200000 tonnes per annum of high quality steel using ironore and non-coking coal as basic inputs. The products are spring steel rounds flats, carbon steel and alloy steel. They are used by automobile leaf spring manufacturers, engineering goods manufacturers and the forgings industry Spring steel forms 70% of the total production.The plant comprises a 1,50,000 tonnes per annum Direct Reduction Plant, to produce sponge iron for captive consumption in the Steel Melting Shop. This shop comprises a 50/60 tonnes ultra high power Electric Are Furnace with Eccentric bottom arrangement; a Ladle auto mould level controller and electromagnetic stirrer. The billets produced at the steel melting shop are rolled at the Mannesmann Demag Designed ultra modern 18 stand Continous mill.This mill has a walking hearth reheating furnace, quick roll-changing facilities, a 65 metres long walk and wait type modern cooling bed and above all compu

Read More