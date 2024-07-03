Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹305.45
Prev. Close₹290.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹329.73
Day's High₹305.45
Day's Low₹305.45
52 Week's High₹306
52 Week's Low₹175
Book Value₹269.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,504.8
P/E35.82
EPS8.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
180.22
180.22
180.22
180.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,967.87
3,148.29
1,556.02
1,340.56
Net Worth
5,148.09
3,328.51
1,736.24
1,520.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,891.55
1,758.12
2,074.44
1,516.39
yoy growth (%)
7.58
-15.24
36.8
-4.62
Raw materials
-1,209.72
-1,078.95
-1,219.18
-862.2
As % of sales
63.95
61.36
58.77
56.85
Employee costs
-92.46
-97.34
-102.57
-94.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
158.6
94.32
184.16
84.91
Depreciation
-70.18
-46.2
-34.13
-33.19
Tax paid
-25.08
-1.77
-55.49
-19.74
Working capital
-8.93
-33.46
56.85
120.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.58
-15.24
36.8
-4.62
Op profit growth
44.48
-27.95
62.88
-18.32
EBIT growth
36.74
-37.64
83.08
-20.88
Net profit growth
44.25
-28.06
97.43
14.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,415.28
3,488.42
2,698.26
1,891.55
1,758.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,415.28
3,488.42
2,698.26
1,891.55
1,758.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.13
1,199.93
4.56
10.98
12.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ravi Bhushan Bhardwaj
Managing Director
Pranav Bhardwaj
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neelam Kothari
Non Executive Director
Surhit Bhardwaj
Director (Technical)
Ramchandra Vasant Dalvi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sajiv Dhawan
Independent Non Exe. Director
A S Kapre
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinita Bahri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mattegunta Anjani Venkatramana Goutham
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tirthnath Indranath Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashutosh Mishra
Summary
Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag Group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company got incorporated in 1984 and is presently engaged in manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled Products and with captive power plant capacity of 108 million KwH.The company has set up a state of art integrated plant at Bhandara, India to produce 200000 tonnes per annum of high quality steel using ironore and non-coking coal as basic inputs. The products are spring steel rounds flats, carbon steel and alloy steel. They are used by automobile leaf spring manufacturers, engineering goods manufacturers and the forgings industry Spring steel forms 70% of the total production.The plant comprises a 1,50,000 tonnes per annum Direct Reduction Plant, to produce sponge iron for captive consumption in the Steel Melting Shop. This shop comprises a 50/60 tonnes ultra high power Electric Are Furnace with Eccentric bottom arrangement; a Ladle auto mould level controller and electromagnetic stirrer. The billets produced at the steel melting shop are rolled at the Mannesmann Demag Designed ultra modern 18 stand Continous mill.This mill has a walking hearth reheating furnace, quick roll-changing facilities, a 65 metres long walk and wait type modern cooling bed and above all compu
The Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹305.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is ₹5504.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is 35.82 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd is ₹175 and ₹306 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.45%, 3 Years at 59.28%, 1 Year at 40.01%, 6 Month at 24.71%, 3 Month at 26.60% and 1 Month at 34.94%.
