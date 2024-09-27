AGM 27/09/2024 Proceeding of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 27th September, 2024 at 12.00 P.M. (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, the 27th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)