Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
158.6
94.32
184.16
84.91
Depreciation
-70.18
-46.2
-34.13
-33.19
Tax paid
-25.08
-1.77
-55.49
-19.74
Working capital
-8.93
-33.46
56.85
120.29
Other operating items
Operating
54.4
12.89
151.39
152.27
Capital expenditure
-741.15
713.95
26.17
2.1
Free cash flow
-686.75
726.85
177.57
154.37
Equity raised
2,413.4
1,770.48
1,065.03
925.68
Investing
-0.6
2.78
0
1.89
Financing
68.66
138.39
112.05
328.48
Dividends paid
0
0
9.01
0
Net in cash
1,794.7
2,638.5
1,363.66
1,410.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.