Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

301.45
(3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

158.6

94.32

184.16

84.91

Depreciation

-70.18

-46.2

-34.13

-33.19

Tax paid

-25.08

-1.77

-55.49

-19.74

Working capital

-8.93

-33.46

56.85

120.29

Other operating items

Operating

54.4

12.89

151.39

152.27

Capital expenditure

-741.15

713.95

26.17

2.1

Free cash flow

-686.75

726.85

177.57

154.37

Equity raised

2,413.4

1,770.48

1,065.03

925.68

Investing

-0.6

2.78

0

1.89

Financing

68.66

138.39

112.05

328.48

Dividends paid

0

0

9.01

0

Net in cash

1,794.7

2,638.5

1,363.66

1,410.42

