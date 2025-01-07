Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,891.55
1,758.12
2,074.44
1,516.39
yoy growth (%)
7.58
-15.24
36.8
-4.62
Raw materials
-1,209.72
-1,078.95
-1,219.18
-862.2
As % of sales
63.95
61.36
58.77
56.85
Employee costs
-92.46
-97.34
-102.57
-94.26
As % of sales
4.88
5.53
4.94
6.21
Other costs
-342.83
-411.2
-515.84
-414.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.12
23.38
24.86
27.33
Operating profit
246.54
170.63
236.85
145.41
OPM
13.03
9.7
11.41
9.58
Depreciation
-70.18
-46.2
-34.13
-33.19
Interest expense
-28.68
-42.63
-35.49
-35.06
Other income
10.92
12.53
16.93
7.75
Profit before tax
158.6
94.32
184.16
84.91
Taxes
-25.08
-1.77
-55.49
-19.74
Tax rate
-15.81
-1.87
-30.13
-23.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
133.52
92.55
128.67
65.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
133.52
92.56
128.67
65.17
yoy growth (%)
44.25
-28.06
97.43
14.71
NPM
7.05
5.26
6.2
4.29
