Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

302.85
(0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:49:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,891.55

1,758.12

2,074.44

1,516.39

yoy growth (%)

7.58

-15.24

36.8

-4.62

Raw materials

-1,209.72

-1,078.95

-1,219.18

-862.2

As % of sales

63.95

61.36

58.77

56.85

Employee costs

-92.46

-97.34

-102.57

-94.26

As % of sales

4.88

5.53

4.94

6.21

Other costs

-342.83

-411.2

-515.84

-414.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.12

23.38

24.86

27.33

Operating profit

246.54

170.63

236.85

145.41

OPM

13.03

9.7

11.41

9.58

Depreciation

-70.18

-46.2

-34.13

-33.19

Interest expense

-28.68

-42.63

-35.49

-35.06

Other income

10.92

12.53

16.93

7.75

Profit before tax

158.6

94.32

184.16

84.91

Taxes

-25.08

-1.77

-55.49

-19.74

Tax rate

-15.81

-1.87

-30.13

-23.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

133.52

92.55

128.67

65.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

133.52

92.56

128.67

65.17

yoy growth (%)

44.25

-28.06

97.43

14.71

NPM

7.05

5.26

6.2

4.29

