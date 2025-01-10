Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
180.22
180.22
180.22
180.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,967.87
3,148.29
1,556.02
1,340.56
Net Worth
5,148.09
3,328.51
1,736.24
1,520.78
Minority Interest
Debt
722.33
605.14
582.48
264.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
472.39
260.64
191.67
198.63
Total Liabilities
6,342.81
4,194.29
2,510.39
1,983.42
Fixed Assets
1,780.8
1,759.63
1,600.31
1,337.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,647.45
1,722.09
13.89
13.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.52
26.65
25.2
26.11
Networking Capital
636.38
568.9
804.62
536.11
Inventories
832.6
865.57
836.94
543.8
Inventory Days
104.93
Sundry Debtors
346.06
315.27
276.3
210.22
Debtor Days
40.56
Other Current Assets
142.13
143.2
278.42
196.15
Sundry Creditors
-248.68
-301.26
-342.7
-249.56
Creditor Days
48.15
Other Current Liabilities
-435.73
-453.88
-244.34
-164.5
Cash
251.66
117.02
66.37
69.34
Total Assets
6,342.81
4,194.29
2,510.39
1,983.42
