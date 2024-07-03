Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Summary

Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Ltd is a prestigious unit of Sunflag Group was promoted by Sunflag UK. The Sunflag Group was founded by Satyadev Bhardwaj in Kenya in 1937. The Company got incorporated in 1984 and is presently engaged in manufacture of Steel products like Rolled products, Billets, Sponge Iron etc., with a present capacity of 150000 MT of Direct reduced Iron, 200000 MT of Mild & Alloy Steel Rolled Products and with captive power plant capacity of 108 million KwH.The company has set up a state of art integrated plant at Bhandara, India to produce 200000 tonnes per annum of high quality steel using ironore and non-coking coal as basic inputs. The products are spring steel rounds flats, carbon steel and alloy steel. They are used by automobile leaf spring manufacturers, engineering goods manufacturers and the forgings industry Spring steel forms 70% of the total production.The plant comprises a 1,50,000 tonnes per annum Direct Reduction Plant, to produce sponge iron for captive consumption in the Steel Melting Shop. This shop comprises a 50/60 tonnes ultra high power Electric Are Furnace with Eccentric bottom arrangement; a Ladle auto mould level controller and electromagnetic stirrer. The billets produced at the steel melting shop are rolled at the Mannesmann Demag Designed ultra modern 18 stand Continous mill.This mill has a walking hearth reheating furnace, quick roll-changing facilities, a 65 metres long walk and wait type modern cooling bed and above all computerised process control linking and controlling the various stages. The company came out with a rights issue in Feb 92 to part-finance the capital cost of a 15.5-MW wast heat recovery project to gain full use of waste gases and coal ash/fires generated in the process of making Sponge Iron.Installation of a new Captive Power Plant of 10 MW is under progress. The company has also started manufacturing high value stainless steel for which tremendous growth of domestic and international market is expected.The Company installed and commissioned a new Captive Power Plant of 10 MW in 2006. It installed Wire Rod Blotk Mill.&Mini Blast Fumance (MBF) commissioned on 14th August, 2006 and 14th March, 2007 respectively. Sinter Plant commenced its operation on 4th September 2009. A new Direct Reduction Plant (DRP-II) was commissioned on 24th June 2011. The Company commissioned Direct Reduction Plant (DRP-II) with a capacity of 350 TPD together with WHRGS boiler to generate 8 MW power for captive consumption. Besides, the commercial production of Blooming Mill was commissioned on 1st April 2012. It installed Fume Extraction System in its Steel Melt Shop area in reducing the pollution during 2013. The Company incorporated a joint venture Company at Faridabad in the National Capital Territory of Delhi with two JV partners -Daido Steel Co. Ltd., Japan and Daido Die & Mold Steel Co. Ltd., Japan on 10th March, 2015. It installed alloy feeding system in Ladle re-heating furnace - 2 of Steel Melt Shop wherein alloy materials will be weighed and fed through automatic process in to steel ladle in re-heating process. This system reduced heat cycle time and in turn, resulted in improved productivity.During FY 2016-17, the Company took up installation of certain balancing equipment viz., Pulverized Coal Injection System, Refurbishing of Mini Blast Furnace; Capacity Enhancement of Sinter Plant, and conversion of Heat Recovery Boiler of DRP-I to Dual Operation of FBC and WHRB.During 2018-19, the Company commissioned Induction Furnace in Steel Melt Shop. It commissioned Super Alloy Project and started the commercial production during FY 2020-21. It commissioned Blooming Mill in 2022-23.