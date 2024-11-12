iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd Board Meeting

Sunflag Iron CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities (Standalone and Consolidated) and Cash Flow Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter (Q-2) / Half Year (H-1) ended 30th September 2024 as the case may be of the Company. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) - Outcome of the 199th Board Meeting - Tuesday, the 12th November, 2024 at 33/1, Mount Road, Sadar, Nagpur - 440001. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the First Quarter (Q-1) ended 30th June 2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) -Outcome of the 198th Board Meeting - Monday, the 12th August, 2024 at 33/1, Mount Road, Sadar, Nagpur - 440001 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202416 May 2024
SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and the Audited Financial Results together with Statement of Assets & Liabilities (Standalone and Consolidated) and Cash Flow Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter (Q-4) / Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 as the case may be Outcome of the 197th Board Meeting held on Friday, the 24th May, 2024 at 33/1, Mount Road, Sadar, Nagpur - 440001 Pursuant to Regulation 30(5)-Name of the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company along with Contact Details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Third Quarter (Q-3) and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting and Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

