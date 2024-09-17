SectorSteel
Open₹44.1
Prev. Close₹44.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.56
Day's High₹44.7
Day's Low₹42.85
52 Week's High₹52.2
52 Week's Low₹32.6
Book Value₹33.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.96
P/E24.42
EPS1.82
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.71
3.4
2.92
2.76
Net Worth
10.81
4.4
3.92
3.76
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varghese Joseph Pottakerry
Executive Director
Aftabhusen S Khandwawala
Non Executive Director
Gurubaxsing Jamiatsing Bagga
Independent Director
Nishant Bali
Independent Director
Rachna Sandeep Luthra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manishi Jain
Reports by Kalana Ispat Ltd
Summary
Kalana Ispat Limited was originally incorporated as Kalana Ispat Private Limited, a private limited company, with a certificate of incorporation issued under the hand of the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, dated on October 15, 2012. Subsequently, it converted from a private limited company into a public limited company, and the Company name was changed to Kalana Ispat Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to CompanyThe Company started their business in 2012. Initially the Company was engaged in trading of metal scraps, which procured through imports from various countries, sourced from shipbreaking yards and local merchants. As the business progressed slowly and steadily, the Company ventured into manufacturing of M.S. Billets and set up its manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat in February,2015 and further installed Billet Caster machine in August, 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in manufacturing of M.S. Billets and Alloy Steel Billets. It carries out its operations from its manufacturing unit located at, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and is operating with installed capacity of 38000 M.T. The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 49,40,800 Equity shares through Fresh Issue.
Read More
The Kalana Ispat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalana Ispat Ltd is ₹57.96 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalana Ispat Ltd is 24.42 and 1.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalana Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalana Ispat Ltd is ₹32.6 and ₹52.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Kalana Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -6.22%, 3 Month at -1.66% and 1 Month at 0.91%.
