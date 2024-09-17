iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalana Ispat Ltd Share Price

44.45
(0.79%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.1
  • Day's High44.7
  • 52 Wk High52.2
  • Prev. Close44.1
  • Day's Low42.85
  • 52 Wk Low 32.6
  • Turnover (lac)51.56
  • P/E24.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.29
  • EPS1.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.96
  • Div. Yield0
Kalana Ispat Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

44.1

Prev. Close

44.1

Turnover(Lac.)

51.56

Day's High

44.7

Day's Low

42.85

52 Week's High

52.2

52 Week's Low

32.6

Book Value

33.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.96

P/E

24.42

EPS

1.82

Divi. Yield

0

Kalana Ispat Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kalana Ispat Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kalana Ispat Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:49 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.87%

Institutions: 0.87%

Non-Institutions: 36.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalana Ispat Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.71

3.4

2.92

2.76

Net Worth

10.81

4.4

3.92

3.76

Minority Interest

Kalana Ispat Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalana Ispat Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varghese Joseph Pottakerry

Executive Director

Aftabhusen S Khandwawala

Non Executive Director

Gurubaxsing Jamiatsing Bagga

Independent Director

Nishant Bali

Independent Director

Rachna Sandeep Luthra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manishi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalana Ispat Ltd

Summary

Kalana Ispat Limited was originally incorporated as Kalana Ispat Private Limited, a private limited company, with a certificate of incorporation issued under the hand of the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, dated on October 15, 2012. Subsequently, it converted from a private limited company into a public limited company, and the Company name was changed to Kalana Ispat Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to CompanyThe Company started their business in 2012. Initially the Company was engaged in trading of metal scraps, which procured through imports from various countries, sourced from shipbreaking yards and local merchants. As the business progressed slowly and steadily, the Company ventured into manufacturing of M.S. Billets and set up its manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat in February,2015 and further installed Billet Caster machine in August, 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in manufacturing of M.S. Billets and Alloy Steel Billets. It carries out its operations from its manufacturing unit located at, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and is operating with installed capacity of 38000 M.T. The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 49,40,800 Equity shares through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Kalana Ispat Ltd share price today?

The Kalana Ispat Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalana Ispat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalana Ispat Ltd is ₹57.96 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalana Ispat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalana Ispat Ltd is 24.42 and 1.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalana Ispat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalana Ispat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalana Ispat Ltd is ₹32.6 and ₹52.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalana Ispat Ltd?

Kalana Ispat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -6.22%, 3 Month at -1.66% and 1 Month at 0.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalana Ispat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalana Ispat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.13 %
Institutions - 0.55 %
Public - 37.32 %

