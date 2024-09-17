iifl-logo-icon 1
43.25
(-0.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:41:02 PM

Kalana Ispat Ltd Summary

Kalana Ispat Limited was originally incorporated as Kalana Ispat Private Limited, a private limited company, with a certificate of incorporation issued under the hand of the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, dated on October 15, 2012. Subsequently, it converted from a private limited company into a public limited company, and the Company name was changed to Kalana Ispat Limited, and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to CompanyThe Company started their business in 2012. Initially the Company was engaged in trading of metal scraps, which procured through imports from various countries, sourced from shipbreaking yards and local merchants. As the business progressed slowly and steadily, the Company ventured into manufacturing of M.S. Billets and set up its manufacturing unit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat in February,2015 and further installed Billet Caster machine in August, 2015. Presently, Company is engaged in manufacturing of M.S. Billets and Alloy Steel Billets. It carries out its operations from its manufacturing unit located at, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and is operating with installed capacity of 38000 M.T. The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 49,40,800 Equity shares through Fresh Issue.

