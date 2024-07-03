Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹485.55
Prev. Close₹481.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,244.21
Day's High₹494.2
Day's Low₹478
52 Week's High₹525
52 Week's Low₹180.25
Book Value₹108.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17,123.97
P/E32.78
EPS14.68
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.24
35.24
36.05
36.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,481.1
3,067.48
2,606.69
1,974.89
Net Worth
3,516.34
3,102.72
2,642.74
2,010.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,594.96
1,423.91
1,475.5
1,025.78
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-3.49
43.84
-1.46
Raw materials
-973.7
-920.36
-974.64
-665.65
As % of sales
61.04
64.63
66.05
64.89
Employee costs
-67.7
-67.97
-60.37
-60.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
396.41
213.82
276.53
118.13
Depreciation
-48.16
-51.35
-48.58
-47.31
Tax paid
-85.35
-31.51
-80.86
-30.47
Working capital
-27
295.64
-11.04
90.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.01
-3.49
43.84
-1.46
Op profit growth
54.87
-20.11
75.85
39.86
EBIT growth
72.69
-20.13
95.55
43.35
Net profit growth
62.65
-2.95
43.19
251.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,822.95
4,189.4
3,884.37
2,182.18
1,972.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,822.95
4,189.4
3,884.37
2,182.18
1,972.72
Other Operating Income
45.18
22.5
29.65
16.63
27.43
Other Income
184.17
49.39
50.32
144.46
-16.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
K K Sarda
Joint Managing Director
Pankaj Sarda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Sethi
Whole Time Director & CFO
P K Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tripti Sinha
Independent Director
Amal Kumar Debnath
Independent Director
Binoy Parikh
Independent Director
Rajeev Sharma
Independent Director
U P Singh
Reports by Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd
Summary
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (Formerly known as Raipur Alloys & Steel Ltd) was established on June 23, 1976. Led by the Tejpaul Group, the Company has integrated steel manufacturing unit with facilities, ferro alloys backed by captive thermal power plant and is presently, engaged in metal, mining and power sector.It operates in the hydropower projects through SPVs.The Sanda Group purchased it in 1979 and renamed it Raipur Alloys & Steel in 1985. The Group produces sponge iron, for its captive use to convert it into rolled products for sale. The company came out with an issue of fully convertible debentures in Dec.92 to part-finance the sponge iron project and meet part of the long-term working capital requirements. The products of the company, mild steel and carbon steel billets, are used by re-rollers.To make its sponge iron plant self-sufficient, it has identified areas in Madhya Pradesh having good deposits of iron ore and has applied for leases in these areas. This will reduce the cost of iron ore, resulting in a lower cost of sponge iron. The company started commercial production in the second kiln in its sponge iron plant, from Sep.95.During 1997-98, the Indian Bureau of Mines, Govt. of India has granted its approval to the company for mining lease in 100 hectares in Dongarbor in Rajnandgaon district of M.P. In 1998-99, the Company applied for additional area of about 125 Hectares for iron ore mining and expects to get Prospecting License in the near future. It has recei
The Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹485.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is ₹17123.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is 32.78 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is ₹180.25 and ₹525 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.36%, 3 Years at 82.90%, 1 Year at 93.08%, 6 Month at 104.12%, 3 Month at -2.20% and 1 Month at 4.21%.
