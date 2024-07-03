iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Share Price

485.95
(1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open485.55
  • Day's High494.2
  • 52 Wk High525
  • Prev. Close481.15
  • Day's Low478
  • 52 Wk Low 180.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,244.21
  • P/E32.78
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value108.4
  • EPS14.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,123.97
  • Div. Yield0.21
No Records Found

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

485.55

Prev. Close

481.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,244.21

Day's High

494.2

Day's Low

478

52 Week's High

525

52 Week's Low

180.25

Book Value

108.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,123.97

P/E

32.78

EPS

14.68

Divi. Yield

0.21

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2023

12:00 AM

Split

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.15%

Non-Promoter- 6.55%

Institutions: 6.55%

Non-Institutions: 20.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.24

35.24

36.05

36.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,481.1

3,067.48

2,606.69

1,974.89

Net Worth

3,516.34

3,102.72

2,642.74

2,010.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,594.96

1,423.91

1,475.5

1,025.78

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-3.49

43.84

-1.46

Raw materials

-973.7

-920.36

-974.64

-665.65

As % of sales

61.04

64.63

66.05

64.89

Employee costs

-67.7

-67.97

-60.37

-60.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

396.41

213.82

276.53

118.13

Depreciation

-48.16

-51.35

-48.58

-47.31

Tax paid

-85.35

-31.51

-80.86

-30.47

Working capital

-27

295.64

-11.04

90.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.01

-3.49

43.84

-1.46

Op profit growth

54.87

-20.11

75.85

39.86

EBIT growth

72.69

-20.13

95.55

43.35

Net profit growth

62.65

-2.95

43.19

251.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,822.95

4,189.4

3,884.37

2,182.18

1,972.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,822.95

4,189.4

3,884.37

2,182.18

1,972.72

Other Operating Income

45.18

22.5

29.65

16.63

27.43

Other Income

184.17

49.39

50.32

144.46

-16.93

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

K K Sarda

Joint Managing Director

Pankaj Sarda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Sethi

Whole Time Director & CFO

P K Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tripti Sinha

Independent Director

Amal Kumar Debnath

Independent Director

Binoy Parikh

Independent Director

Rajeev Sharma

Independent Director

U P Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd

Summary

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (Formerly known as Raipur Alloys & Steel Ltd) was established on June 23, 1976. Led by the Tejpaul Group, the Company has integrated steel manufacturing unit with facilities, ferro alloys backed by captive thermal power plant and is presently, engaged in metal, mining and power sector.It operates in the hydropower projects through SPVs.The Sanda Group purchased it in 1979 and renamed it Raipur Alloys & Steel in 1985. The Group produces sponge iron, for its captive use to convert it into rolled products for sale. The company came out with an issue of fully convertible debentures in Dec.92 to part-finance the sponge iron project and meet part of the long-term working capital requirements. The products of the company, mild steel and carbon steel billets, are used by re-rollers.To make its sponge iron plant self-sufficient, it has identified areas in Madhya Pradesh having good deposits of iron ore and has applied for leases in these areas. This will reduce the cost of iron ore, resulting in a lower cost of sponge iron. The company started commercial production in the second kiln in its sponge iron plant, from Sep.95.During 1997-98, the Indian Bureau of Mines, Govt. of India has granted its approval to the company for mining lease in 100 hectares in Dongarbor in Rajnandgaon district of M.P. In 1998-99, the Company applied for additional area of about 125 Hectares for iron ore mining and expects to get Prospecting License in the near future.
Company FAQs

What is the Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd share price today?

The Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹485.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is ₹17123.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is 32.78 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is ₹180.25 and ₹525 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd?

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.36%, 3 Years at 82.90%, 1 Year at 93.08%, 6 Month at 104.12%, 3 Month at -2.20% and 1 Month at 4.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.16 %
Institutions - 6.55 %
Public - 20.29 %

