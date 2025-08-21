Sarda Energy and Minerals Wins Senduri Coal Mine in Madhya Pradesh

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd announced it had been declared the successful bidder for the Senduri coal mine in Madhya Pradesh. The mine has geological reserves of 248.54 million tonnes of G9 (provisional) grade coal and was awarded on a 9.5% revenue-sharing basis with the state government.

Earlier this month, the company said it is evaluating an expansion of its upcoming power project, with plans to scale capacity from 600 MW to 800 MW. While land and basic infrastructure for the project are already in place, the company is awaiting environmental and statutory approvals. Director and Group CFO P.K. Jain noted that completion could take two-and-a-half to three years, depending on final capacity and timelines.

On the financial front, Sarda Energy posted a strong performance in the June quarter. Revenue rose 76% year-on-year to ₹1,633.1 crore, while EBITDA jumped 137% to ₹617.19 crore compared with the year-ago period.

Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd shares gained 1.43% closing at ₹599 on August 20, 2025. In the National Stock Exchange, Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd shares have gained 33% in the last month, 24% in the year-to-date, and 81% n the last year.

