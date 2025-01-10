Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.24
35.24
36.05
36.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,481.1
3,067.48
2,606.69
1,974.89
Net Worth
3,516.34
3,102.72
2,642.74
2,010.94
Minority Interest
Debt
134.02
138.95
170.53
269.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.46
39.58
47.6
47.47
Total Liabilities
3,689.82
3,281.25
2,860.87
2,328.37
Fixed Assets
628.72
623.11
657.07
593.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,400.93
1,101.58
1,161.19
912.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,037.17
1,315.78
1,019.18
818.61
Inventories
347.15
548.88
429.13
439.36
Inventory Days
100.54
Sundry Debtors
41.48
90.44
92.83
78.09
Debtor Days
17.87
Other Current Assets
849.42
899.49
811.37
562.74
Sundry Creditors
-68.26
-55.06
-142.03
-164.5
Creditor Days
37.64
Other Current Liabilities
-132.62
-167.97
-172.12
-97.08
Cash
623
240.78
23.43
3.41
Total Assets
3,689.82
3,281.25
2,860.87
2,328.37
