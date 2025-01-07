iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

484
(3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,594.96

1,423.91

1,475.5

1,025.78

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-3.49

43.84

-1.46

Raw materials

-973.7

-920.36

-974.64

-665.65

As % of sales

61.04

64.63

66.05

64.89

Employee costs

-67.7

-67.97

-60.37

-60.44

As % of sales

4.24

4.77

4.09

5.89

Other costs

-181.65

-195.45

-139.9

-128.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.38

13.72

9.48

12.55

Operating profit

371.91

240.13

300.58

170.92

OPM

23.31

16.86

20.37

16.66

Depreciation

-48.16

-51.35

-48.58

-47.31

Interest expense

-34.49

-35.7

-35.87

-41.61

Other income

107.15

60.74

60.4

36.14

Profit before tax

396.41

213.82

276.53

118.13

Taxes

-85.35

-31.51

-80.86

-30.47

Tax rate

-21.53

-14.73

-29.24

-25.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

311.06

182.31

195.66

87.65

Exceptional items

-14.52

0

-7.8

43.54

Net profit

296.54

182.31

187.86

131.19

yoy growth (%)

62.65

-2.95

43.19

251.03

NPM

18.59

12.8

12.73

12.79

