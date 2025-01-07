Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,594.96
1,423.91
1,475.5
1,025.78
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-3.49
43.84
-1.46
Raw materials
-973.7
-920.36
-974.64
-665.65
As % of sales
61.04
64.63
66.05
64.89
Employee costs
-67.7
-67.97
-60.37
-60.44
As % of sales
4.24
4.77
4.09
5.89
Other costs
-181.65
-195.45
-139.9
-128.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.38
13.72
9.48
12.55
Operating profit
371.91
240.13
300.58
170.92
OPM
23.31
16.86
20.37
16.66
Depreciation
-48.16
-51.35
-48.58
-47.31
Interest expense
-34.49
-35.7
-35.87
-41.61
Other income
107.15
60.74
60.4
36.14
Profit before tax
396.41
213.82
276.53
118.13
Taxes
-85.35
-31.51
-80.86
-30.47
Tax rate
-21.53
-14.73
-29.24
-25.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
311.06
182.31
195.66
87.65
Exceptional items
-14.52
0
-7.8
43.54
Net profit
296.54
182.31
187.86
131.19
yoy growth (%)
62.65
-2.95
43.19
251.03
NPM
18.59
12.8
12.73
12.79
