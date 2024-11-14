iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd Board Meeting

Sarda Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for second quarter 2024-25. Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for 1st quarter 2024-25 and seeking consent of shareholders for fund raising Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202413 May 2024
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results for F.Y. 2023-24 and recommendation of dividend if any for F.Y. 2023-24. Audited Results, recommendation of dividend, appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of Cost Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Audited Results, recommendation of dividend, appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of Cost Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director, Subject to Approval of Members Board approved: - Approved the appointment of Mr. Upendra Prasad Singh (DIN: 00354985) as Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 20th March 2024. Further, the Board also approved seeking consent of shareholders for appointment of Independent Directors through Postal Ballot with authority to the Chairman & Managing Director to decide the timing of Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202415 Jan 2024
SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for 3rd quarter 2023-24 Unaudited Results for the 3rd Quarter 2023-24 ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

