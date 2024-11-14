Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for second quarter 2024-25. Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited results for 1st quarter 2024-25 and seeking consent of shareholders for fund raising Unaudited Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 13 May 2024

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited results for F.Y. 2023-24 and recommendation of dividend if any for F.Y. 2023-24. Audited Results, recommendation of dividend, appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of Cost Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Audited Results, recommendation of dividend, appointment of Secretarial Auditor and appointment of Cost Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Director, Subject to Approval of Members Board approved: - Approved the appointment of Mr. Upendra Prasad Singh (DIN: 00354985) as Additional Director in the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 20th March 2024. Further, the Board also approved seeking consent of shareholders for appointment of Independent Directors through Postal Ballot with authority to the Chairman & Managing Director to decide the timing of Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024